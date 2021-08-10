Thousands of people in Britain try to save Geronimo the Alpaca from execution

“While I sympathize with Ms. Macdonald’s situation, we must follow the scientific evidence and slaughter animals that have tested positive for tuberculosis, in order to minimize the spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the biggest threat to animal health in this country, ”she wrote.

More than 27,000 cattle in England have been slaughtered in the past year in the fight against the disease according to Defra, who called the idea that priming could cause a false positive “misleading” in a blog post On Monday.

This is the second time Dr Broadbent, the vet, has seen this with a local alpaca, he said. In 2018, another farmer had to test her alpaca after cattle nearby tested positive for bovine tuberculosis. Only one – Karly – was positive. The owners were very skeptical as they did not believe Karly had come into contact with the cattle. After euthanizing Karly – which he was required to do by law – he tested his blood.

“She passed the test,” he said. “I am convinced that she did not have tuberculosis.

Bridget Tibbs, the owner of Karly, said it was absurd that to re-test alpacas for tuberculosis while they were alive – for example to prove that Geronimo is healthy after all, which Ms Macdonald wishes – for farmers need government permission.

“The system is killing non-sick animals everywhere,” said Ms Tibbs, who runs Cotswold Alpacas. “It’s barbaric.”

She called Geronimo, whom she had just visited, a “good looking, strong and healthy male with the alpaca girl in the lead”.

One of the worst parts of it all, Ms Macdonald said, is that she didn’t have to test Geronimo when he first arrived from New Zealand. Rather, she volunteered to do it a few weeks after arriving because she was trying to promote the use of the test, she said.