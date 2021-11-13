Thousands of people gather in the capital of the DRC against the choice of the electoral commission

Protesters in Kinshasa reject the appointment last month of a new head of the electoral body by President Felix Tshisekedi.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), to protest against President Félix Tshisekedi’s decision to install a close friend as head of the country’s electoral commission.

Tshisekedi’s decision last month came despite objection from political opposition and influential Catholic and Protestant religious leaders.

Critics say Denis Kadima, the new head of the CENI (Independent National Electoral Commission), is corrupt and too close to the president.

“This is our country, and no one will stop us from claiming our rights,” a protester in Kinshasa told Al Jazeera.

“We refuse a politicized electoral commission. We want things to change in this country, ”he added.

Protesters also held up banners with slogans such as “Enough is enough” and “No to a politicized CENI”. “We want teachers to be paid,” said another, after strikes in the education sector.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb, in a report on the protests, said the protesters “are angry”.

“The appointment of the new electoral commissioner is seen by [protesters] not be neutral… and biased in favor of President Felix Tshisekedi, ”said Webb.

“They said this is all part of a process by which Tshisekedi takes control of all key institutions before the elections,” he added.

The next presidential election is set for December 2023.

Tshisekedi was elected in a much delayed election in December 2018, which was peaceful but marred by accusations of fraud. He said he intended to represent himself.

Some protesters have called for the return of former President Joseph Kabila, who ruled the DRC for 18 years before Tshisekedi came to power in January 2019.

“We have to be clear if the president thinks he will lead this country … [a] bogus election commission in 2023, then we’ll see what happens. We don’t need him anymore, he failed to lead, ”said one protester.

Former parliament speaker Aubin Minaku, former Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala and former Interior Minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary attended the protests.