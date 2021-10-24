Thousands of migrants leave southern Mexican town

The migrants walked along a highway leading west and north towards the US border, before stopping to rest for the night.

More than 2,000 migrants and asylum seekers, mostly Central Americans, began to emerge from a city in southern Mexico on Saturday where they were essentially trapped.

The migrants walked along a highway leading west and north towards the United States border and passed a line of state police trying to stop them.

There were minor scuffles and a small child sustained minor head injuries, but the migrants continued on their way.

They only drove a few miles to the nearby village of Alvaro Obregon before stopping to rest for the night on a baseball field.

“Many Nicaraguans have been detained here for six, seven or eight months, we have been locked up for a long time,” Joseph, a Nicaraguan migrant, told AFP news agency.

“We can’t take it anymore. We don’t have a job and we can’t live in our country, which is much worse, so we have to get out of here to feed our families, ”he added.

Mexican National Guard officers march in formation as they prepare to form a barricade to prevent a caravan of migrants from continuing their journey [Edgar H. Clemente/AP]

Police, immigration officers and the National Guard halted smaller similar escape attempts earlier This year.

Tens of thousands of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti are waiting in the southern town of Tapachula for refugee or asylum papers that could allow them to travel, but are fed up with delays in the process.

Jose Antonio, a migrant from Honduras, said he had been waiting in Tapachula for two months for a response to his visa application.

“They told me I had to wait because the appointments were full,” said the construction worker. “There is no work there (in Tapachula), so out of necessity I joined this group.”

He said he hoped to travel to the northern city of Monterrey to find work, adding: “We will continue, day after day, to get as far as possible.”

Unlike previous marches, the one that started on Saturday from Tapachula did not include as many Haitian migrants, thousands of whom reached the U.S. border around Del Rio, Texas, in September.

In August, National Guard troops in riot gear blocked several hundred Haitians, Cubans and Central American Americans who set out on a highway from Tapachula.

Mexico demands that migrants seeking humanitarian visas or asylum remain in the border state of Chiapas, next to Guatemala, for their cases to be processed.

In January, a larger caravan of migrants attempted to leave Honduras but were prevented from crossing Guatemala.

The steps are reminiscent of, but far from being as large, the migrant caravans that crossed Mexico in 2018 and 2019.

Mexico demands that migrants seeking humanitarian visas or asylum remain in the border state of Chiapas, next to Guatemala, for their cases to be processed [Marco Ugarte/AP]