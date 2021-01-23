Thousands of Hong Kong people locked down to contain coronavirus

HONG KONG (AP) – Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked up to an unprecedented extent on Saturday to contain a worsening epidemic in the city, authorities said.

Hong Kong has been working to contain a new wave of coronavirus since November. More than 4,300 cases have been recorded in the past two months, representing nearly 40% of the city’s total.

Coronavirus cases in Hong Kong’s Yau Tsim Mong district – a working-class neighborhood with old buildings and subdivided apartments – account for around half of infections last week.

Wastewater testing in the region has detected more concentrated traces of the virus, raising concerns that poorly constructed plumbing systems and a lack of ventilation in subdivided units could present a possible path for the virus. .

Authorities said in a statement on Saturday that an area comprising 16 buildings in Yau Tsim Mong will be closed until all residents have been tested. Residents will not be allowed to leave their homes until they receive their test results to avoid cross infection.

“People undergoing compulsory testing are required to remain at their premises until all identified people in the area have been tested and the test results are mostly verified,” the government said in a statement. communicated.

Hong Kong previously avoided lockdowns in the city during the pandemic, with leader Carrie Lam saying in July last year that authorities will avoid taking such “extreme measures” unless it has no further choice.

The restrictions, announced at 4 a.m. in Hong Kong, are expected to end within 48 hours, the government said.

He urged employers to exercise discretion and avoid writing off the wages of employees who have been affected by the restrictions and may not be able to go to work.

Hong Kong recorded a total of 9,929 infections in the city, with 168 deaths recorded on Friday.