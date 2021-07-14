World
Thousands of firefighters fight large fires across the West – Times of India
BLY, Oregon: An army of firefighters worked on Tuesday in hot, dry and windy weather to contain the fires that are ravaging the wilderness and burning homes in drought-stricken and already sweltering western states in the second heat wave of the year.
A high pressure system that created the intense weather was weakening, but temperatures are expected to stay above normal on the lines of more than 60 large active fires burning in the west and Alaska.
More than 14,000 firefighters and support personnel were attacking fires covering nearly one million acres (1,562 square miles, 4,047 square kilometers) of land, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
The largest fire in the United States incinerated huge swathes of the Fremont-Winema National Forest in southern Oregon, where firefighters received a warning about the conditions from the incident commander, Al Lawson.
“As you go out there today, adjust your reality,” he said. “We haven’t seen a fire move like this, under these conditions, this early in the year. Expect the fire to do things that you’ve never seen before.”
The week-old Bootleg fire had ravaged about 818 square kilometers (316 square miles) as of Tuesday morning, threatening about 2,000 homes and destroying more than 20 others, as well as other minor structures. The movement of the fire prompted authorities to place additional areas under evacuation notice and to increase the number of acres ordered to be urgently closed inside Fremont-Winema.
Scientists say climate change has made the West much hotter and drier, and they warn the weather will get wilder as the world warms. They say the extreme conditions are often due to a combination of unusually random, short-term, and natural weather conditions, accentuated by long-term man-made climate change. However, special studies are needed to determine how much global warming is to blame, if any, for a single extreme weather event.
Firefighters have managed to keep the Bootleg Fire out of several small communities.
“The swift actions of the ground crews kept many houses from catching fire during the late night ember showers,” said an United States Forest Service statement said Monday.
The fire disrupted three transmission lines that provide electricity to California, and the state’s power grid operator on Monday called for voluntary energy savings. the Californian independent system The operator said on Tuesday the network was stable and that with forecasts of cooler temperatures, another call for conservation was not expected.
In northeast California, progress has been reported on the state’s largest fire since the start of the year. The Beckwourth Complex, a combined pair of lightning-ignited fires, was nearly 50% contained after blacking out more than 145 square miles (375 square kilometers) near the Nevada state border.
The damage was still recorded in the rural community of Doyle, Calif., Where the flames spread over the weekend and destroyed several homes, including Beverly Houdyshell‘s.
The 79-year-old said on Tuesday she was too old and too poor to rebuild and was not sure what her future held for her.
“How lucky do I have to build another house, to have another house?” Houdyshell said. “No luck at all. ”
Doyle remained under evacuation orders, but other areas were on high alert, meaning residents were urged to be ready to leave if necessary.
A fire that started Sunday in the Sierra Nevada south of Yosemite National Park has reached nearly 39 square kilometers, but containment has risen to 15%. Four unspecified buildings were destroyed.
Elsewhere, several wildfires have burned down in north-central Washington state, triggering an evacuation order for the town of Nespelem and surrounding areas. the North West Interagency Coordination Center said around 60 lightning strikes were reported in or near the city on Monday, sparking five forest fires. The larger one had burned about 40 square kilometers of grass, sagebrush and wood and had no containment.
A 14.5-kilometer stretch of Interstate 15 at the corner of northwest Arizona reopened to traffic Tuesday after a 5.5-hour night shutdown due to a bushfire.
A high pressure system that created the intense weather was weakening, but temperatures are expected to stay above normal on the lines of more than 60 large active fires burning in the west and Alaska.
More than 14,000 firefighters and support personnel were attacking fires covering nearly one million acres (1,562 square miles, 4,047 square kilometers) of land, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
The largest fire in the United States incinerated huge swathes of the Fremont-Winema National Forest in southern Oregon, where firefighters received a warning about the conditions from the incident commander, Al Lawson.
“As you go out there today, adjust your reality,” he said. “We haven’t seen a fire move like this, under these conditions, this early in the year. Expect the fire to do things that you’ve never seen before.”
The week-old Bootleg fire had ravaged about 818 square kilometers (316 square miles) as of Tuesday morning, threatening about 2,000 homes and destroying more than 20 others, as well as other minor structures. The movement of the fire prompted authorities to place additional areas under evacuation notice and to increase the number of acres ordered to be urgently closed inside Fremont-Winema.
Scientists say climate change has made the West much hotter and drier, and they warn the weather will get wilder as the world warms. They say the extreme conditions are often due to a combination of unusually random, short-term, and natural weather conditions, accentuated by long-term man-made climate change. However, special studies are needed to determine how much global warming is to blame, if any, for a single extreme weather event.
Firefighters have managed to keep the Bootleg Fire out of several small communities.
“The swift actions of the ground crews kept many houses from catching fire during the late night ember showers,” said an United States Forest Service statement said Monday.
The fire disrupted three transmission lines that provide electricity to California, and the state’s power grid operator on Monday called for voluntary energy savings. the Californian independent system The operator said on Tuesday the network was stable and that with forecasts of cooler temperatures, another call for conservation was not expected.
In northeast California, progress has been reported on the state’s largest fire since the start of the year. The Beckwourth Complex, a combined pair of lightning-ignited fires, was nearly 50% contained after blacking out more than 145 square miles (375 square kilometers) near the Nevada state border.
The damage was still recorded in the rural community of Doyle, Calif., Where the flames spread over the weekend and destroyed several homes, including Beverly Houdyshell‘s.
The 79-year-old said on Tuesday she was too old and too poor to rebuild and was not sure what her future held for her.
“How lucky do I have to build another house, to have another house?” Houdyshell said. “No luck at all. ”
Doyle remained under evacuation orders, but other areas were on high alert, meaning residents were urged to be ready to leave if necessary.
A fire that started Sunday in the Sierra Nevada south of Yosemite National Park has reached nearly 39 square kilometers, but containment has risen to 15%. Four unspecified buildings were destroyed.
Elsewhere, several wildfires have burned down in north-central Washington state, triggering an evacuation order for the town of Nespelem and surrounding areas. the North West Interagency Coordination Center said around 60 lightning strikes were reported in or near the city on Monday, sparking five forest fires. The larger one had burned about 40 square kilometers of grass, sagebrush and wood and had no containment.
A 14.5-kilometer stretch of Interstate 15 at the corner of northwest Arizona reopened to traffic Tuesday after a 5.5-hour night shutdown due to a bushfire.