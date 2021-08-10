World
Thousands flee as Taliban fully control northern Afghanistan – Times of India
KABUL: The Taliban controlled six Afghan provincial capitals on Tuesday after a blitz across the north forced tens of thousands to flee their homes for the relative safety of Kabul and other centers.
Insurgents now have their eyes on Mazar-i-Sharif, the largest city in the north, whose fall would mark the total collapse of government control in a traditionally anti-Taliban region.
Government forces are also fighting die-hard Islamists in Kandahar and Helmand, the Pashtun-speaking southern provinces from which the Taliban derive their strength.
The United States – which is due to complete a withdrawal of its troops at the end of the month and end its longest war – has all but left the battlefield. However, his special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was sent to Qatar to try to convince the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire.
Khalilzad “will pressure the Taliban to stop their military offensive”, the State Department said, and “help formulate a common international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation.”
Officials from Afghanistan’s most invested neighbors – Pakistan, China and Iran – will also attend the meetings.
But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it was up to the Afghan government and its forces to turn the tide, and that there was “not much” the United States could do. to help.
Michael Kugelman of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars doubted Washington could afford to change anything.
“I’m afraid the Taliban (are) so strong and the Afghan army is so under siege right now that it’s going to be difficult to find some type of change in momentum from the United States,” he said. he declared.
The Taliban have appeared largely indifferent to overtures of peace and appear determined to a military victory to crown a return to power after their ouster 20 years ago in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
As the fighting raged, tens of thousands of people moved inside the country, with families fleeing the newly captured Taliban towns with reports of brutal treatment by insurgents.
“Taliban are beating and looting,” said Rahima, who now camps with hundreds of families in a park in the capital Kabul after fleeing Sheberghan Province.
“If there is a young girl or a widow in a family, they take them by force. We fled to protect our honor.
“We are so exhausted,” added Farid, a Kunduz evacuee who did not wish to be further identified.
In the northern town of Kunduz which was captured by the Taliban over the weekend, residents said shops began to reopen in the center as insurgents focused their attention on government forces that had withdrawn. at the airport.
“People are opening their stores and businesses, but you can still see the fear in their eyes,” trader Habibullah said.
Another resident, living near the airport, said there had been heavy fighting for days.
“The Taliban are hiding in the homes of locals and government forces are bombing them,” said Haseeb, who only gave his first name.
“From the window of my house, I can see women, children and men leaving. Some of them are barefoot … some are dragging crying children with them.”
The Taliban gained notoriety during their first term in power from 1996 to 2001 for introducing a harsh interpretation of Islamic rule that prohibited girls from going to school and women from working.
Crimes were punished with flogging or public executions, while a host of activities – from music to non-religious television – were also prohibited.
They have given little indication of how they would rule if they regained power, other than saying it would be according to the Qur’an, as opponents fear losing hard-won rights.
After the capture of Aibak on Monday, insurgents have now invaded five provincial capitals in the north, raising fears that the government is losing its grip on the region.
They also captured Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province in the southwest.
On Monday, the Taliban said they were settling on Mazar-i-Sharif – the largest city in the north and a pillar of government control over the region – after capturing Sheberghan in the west, and Kunduz and Taloqan in the ballast. .
But Fawad Aman, spokesperson for Department of Defense, said Afghan forces had the upper hand there.
“Great success,” he tweeted.
But as the fighting drew closer to the city, the Indian consulate in Mazar called on nationals of the country to board a “special flight” scheduled for later today.
“All Indian nationals in and around Mazar-i-Sharif are urged to leave for India,” read an official statement posted on social media.
