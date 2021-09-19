Thousands evacuated in Canary Islands volcano eruption

A volcano erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma on Sunday, spewing lava and a thick column of smoke and prompting authorities to evacuate thousands of residents from neighboring towns.

The eruption was the first in 50 years on La Palma, a resort island in the Canary archipelago popular with visitors from northern Europe. The Canary Islands are located in the Atlantic Ocean, off the northwest coast of Africa.

The Spanish military said on Sunday it would evacuate between 5,000 and 10,000 residents from villages bordering La Cumbre Vieja National Park, as lava and fires approached surrounding farms and homes.

Firefighters and rescuers have been dispatched from the archipelago’s largest islands, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has delayed a planned trip to New York before the United Nations General Assembly. Instead, Sánchez joined members of the military’s national emergency response unit in La Palma on Sunday.