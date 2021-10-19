Those gifts you want for the holidays? Don’t wait too long.

“We have a lot of inventory, but that’s just not where we can use it,” said Katherine Gold, president of Goldbug, a Denver-based manufacturer of children’s socks. “He sits on a boat or he sits in a harbor.”

Beyond the immediate challenges, the disruption of the supply chain has exposed loopholes for manufacturers and retailers. And that has forced a rethinking of the classic business model, developed by Toyota Motor in the 1970s, which strives to streamline manufacturing and keep labor and inventory levels low. This process, known as “just in time,” has become “just in case,” said Cathy Roberson, who conducts logistics market research.

And this has resulted in an overhaul of business plans, with companies investing more in inventory, looking for alternative sources, and turning to new product lines when previous ones are no longer available. Some also try to reduce the number of products they offer. “Managing 100 similar beds is so much more efficient than 10 different sets of 10 dissimilar beds,” said Rion Morgenstern, general manager of Pleasant Mattress in Fresno, Calif.

The arrears and shortages could last until 2022 – and possibly beyond. In the short term, companies scramble to have sufficient inventory, sometimes at all costs. A company that could have spent $ 3,000 to ship its product in a container from Asia could now have to spend 10 times as much.

“When logistics companies told us several months ago that containers could cost $ 25,000 to $ 30,000, we thought it was a scare tactic. But it turned out to be true, ”said Rick Woldenberg, president and CEO of Illinois-based toy maker Learning Resources and Hand2mind.

Update October 19, 2021, 8:56 a.m. ET

Because the cost of shipping is based on volume, rather than the value of the goods, those who manufacture or import low-cost items are hit harder than, say, Apple, which ships iPhones.

According to Jeff Kaufman, president and chief operating officer of Avanti Linens, a privately-held textile and accessories company in Moonachie, New Jersey, “We can produce a trash can for $ 9, but the freight coming in from China and India, where we manufacture, can now cost $ 8 per basket. Last year, shipping cost around $ 1.