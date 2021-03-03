World
Thorny issue: Taiwan says not beaten by pineapple ban in China – Times of India
TAIPEI: Taiwan will not be beaten by China’s ban on pineapple imports and will rally around its farmers to turn the crisis into an opportunity with new markets and more sales in the country, the president Tsai Ing-wen said Wednesday, offering a provocative rebuke to Beijing.
China stopped importing Taiwanese pineapples last week, citing “pest creatures” it said could come with the fruit.
The furious Taiwan government has called the ban a political step to put more pressure on the island claimed by China, a charge China has denied.
Tsai, who launched a ‘pineapple challenge’ on his social media pages to get Taiwanese to buy more fruit, told reporters at the ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) headquarters their strategy was paying off .
Since Friday, when China announced the ban, orders of more than 41,000 tonnes of pineapples have been recorded, including 5,000 tonnes of Japan, she said.
“From the crisis comes the turning points. Faced with every challenge, Taiwan will not be defeated but will become even stronger,” she said, standing in front of the pineapple products of the four main producing regions of Taiwan in her south. .
“As long as we unite and support hard-working farmers and support our high-quality products, the international community will stand on the same front lines as Taiwan.”
Taiwan was encouraged by the support of the United States and Canada in particular for what Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu called the “pineapple of freedom,” with the two countries’ de facto ambassadors in Taipei post photos on social networks with the fruit.
About 90 percent of Taiwan’s pineapple exports went to China last year, although most of the production is consumed in the domestic market.
Local politicians posted photos of themselves in fields with farmers and put the fruits on their social media pages, encouraging domestic consumers as well as other countries to pick up the slack left by China.
China stopped importing Taiwanese pineapples last week, citing “pest creatures” it said could come with the fruit.
The furious Taiwan government has called the ban a political step to put more pressure on the island claimed by China, a charge China has denied.
Tsai, who launched a ‘pineapple challenge’ on his social media pages to get Taiwanese to buy more fruit, told reporters at the ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) headquarters their strategy was paying off .
Since Friday, when China announced the ban, orders of more than 41,000 tonnes of pineapples have been recorded, including 5,000 tonnes of Japan, she said.
“From the crisis comes the turning points. Faced with every challenge, Taiwan will not be defeated but will become even stronger,” she said, standing in front of the pineapple products of the four main producing regions of Taiwan in her south. .
“As long as we unite and support hard-working farmers and support our high-quality products, the international community will stand on the same front lines as Taiwan.”
Taiwan was encouraged by the support of the United States and Canada in particular for what Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu called the “pineapple of freedom,” with the two countries’ de facto ambassadors in Taipei post photos on social networks with the fruit.
About 90 percent of Taiwan’s pineapple exports went to China last year, although most of the production is consumed in the domestic market.
Local politicians posted photos of themselves in fields with farmers and put the fruits on their social media pages, encouraging domestic consumers as well as other countries to pick up the slack left by China.
Source link