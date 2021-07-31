Thompson-Herah leads Jamaican sweep in women’s Olympic 100m

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah wins gold in the women’s 100m final at Tokyo 2020 with the second fastest time in history.

Defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah led a home sweep of Jamaica in the women’s 100-meter Olympic final, posting an incredible 10.61 seconds to become the second-fastest woman in history .

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who sought a third gold in the event, won silver in 10.74 and Shericka Jackson third in 10.76 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday.

“I’m really excited to come back and keep my title. My chest hurts, I’m so happy, ”said Thompson-Herah, whose time was only broken by world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner at 10.49 at the 1988 Olympics.

Fraser-Pryce stepped away from the sport to have a baby, but arrived in Tokyo following a scorching 10.63 run – the fastest time this year.

She started the race with force, digging in front of the peloton, but Thompson-Herah caught up and after the duo ran neck and neck, it was the latter who took the advantage with around 40 yards to go. .

“I am really excited to come back and keep my title,” said Thompson-Herah [Dylan Martinez/Reuters]

Thompson-Herah, wearing a sparkly headband, started celebrating before crossing the line with her left hand raised and she continued her sprint for some distance before lying down on the track cheering.

Organizers added to the mood for the evening by turning off the lights and lighting up the 100m track before introducing the eight sprinters, and six of them finished in less than 11 seconds in a meteoric race.

Thompson-Herah had previously given a hint that she was in great shape with a dominant performance in the semifinals, winning the home in 10.76 despite slowing down well before the finish line.

Jamaica also won medals in the women’s 100 meters at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Thompson-Herah, who also won the 200m in 2016, has two gold medals and Fraser-Pryce two gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

“I couldn’t find the words. I screamed so loud because I was so happy, ”said Thompson-Herah, who will also try to hold onto his 200m title in Tokyo.

“Last month I didn’t think I would be here to keep my title. I struggled with my (Achilles) injury for five years and for me to stay focused, to keep my cool… there is nothing more to prove.

Gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah, silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, left, and bronze medalist Shericka Jackson, all Jamaican, celebrate after the final [Phil Noble/Reuters]