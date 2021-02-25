This website puts rowdy kids and loud neighbors on the map
Loud children skateboarding in the streets. Couples arguing at home. People gathered on the sidewalk, chatting for long hours. Some people would qualify these activities as noise pollution. A new website in Japan has put perpetrators on a map, sparking debate about targeting those who disrupt the peace.
The website, DQN today, describes itself as a participatory guide to helping house hunters avoid neighborhoods inhabited by “stupid parents who let their children play on the roads and parking lots”. It contains maps depicting the dorozoku, or “road tribe,” a term that applies to people of all ages who block the road or wreak havoc in public.
Residents who find noise pollution unbearable have found an outlet for the website, which collects anonymous complaints from neighbors and pins each grievance on an interactive map, creating an elaborate recording of the irritating sounds and sights of Japan.
Noise complaints rose in the capital, Tokyo, with police registering a 30% increase between March and April last year, when the government closed schools and advised residents to work remotely because of the coronavirus, which has caused some to become overly aware of being homebound. sounds they had paid little attention to before.
Outside even though some playgrounds have been cordoned off during the state of emergency in Japan, most parks remained open – and crowded.
The website creator initially responded to questions emailed to the site on Wednesday, but declined to give his full name. He said the map was a less than subtle clue to residents – they know who they are, even if they’re never named – and to government officials, whom he hoped they would pay attention to. The creator, who describes himself as a freelance web developer in Yokohama, Japan and uses the Twitter handle @hotaniya, has subsequently stopped responding to emails.
The site started in 2016 and initially had a few hundred users. Since then it has grown exponentially as it sparked debate, especially over what experts say appears to be the company growing intolerance for the sounds of children playing.
While many social media have praised the website for shedding light on the noise problem, some parents find its approach disturbing and fear a growing rift between families with children and neighbors who cannot stand them. Among the 6,000 high-profile complaints, which cover topics such as parking violations, excessive swearing, or stray cats scratching car tires, there are numerous entries that distinguish areas frequented by unsupervised children.
Saori Hiramoto, 35, an activist who successfully pressured the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to allow strollers on crowded trains in 2019, said the map showed a communication breakdown and the fracture of a society that was once interdependent.
“I really think it’s so hard to raise kids,” she said. “People say parents should be responsible for child care, but it’s very difficult, especially for single parents. We have reached our limits.
“I think the society or the community should watch and raise the children as members of the society,” she added.
Akihiko Watanabe, a professor at the Faculty of Education at Shiga University near Kyoto, said in an interview on Wednesday that the map has the potential to harm children and adolescents by exposing the places they hang out, unattended . But some parents are on the defensive when it comes to complaints about their children, making it difficult for others to approach them with concerns, he said.
“In the past, parents would apologize and discipline their children,” he said. “But now parents are becoming hostile to people who scold.
At least 1,500 new users signed up to use the card between March and April last year, as Tokyo police recorded the increase in noise complaints.
One complaint reads: The gatherings “are terribly chatty and loud. I watched for a long time but they didn’t stop. Children are also left unattended and make strange noises.
Another said, “Three or four kids get together and play loud during the holidays, and a high-pitched voice echoes through the neighborhood.”
“I forgot it was a road,” another user wrote of a stretch of asphalt frequented by pre-teens skateboarding.
Dorozoku’s website isn’t the first digital card to spark controversy over what it details. Oshimaland records “stigmatized properties” in Japan and around the world, where murders, suicides and arson have taken place. Recently, new Dorozoku card users attempted to log complaints of public nuisance in Taiwan, Portugal, Germany, and Britain, but posts are limited to Japan for legal reasons.
The mapping site does not allow comments directly targeting private residences or schools, but does allow references to unattended children playing on nearby roads, noting that it was ultimately the responsibility of parents and schools to monitor children at all times.
Over the years, residents in various parts of the country have campaigned against the construction of kindergartens, even as parents have called for more affordable child care options. Kobe residents sued a nursery school in 2016 on the cacophony of the playground, but the case was closed in 2017.
Experts see growing intolerance of children at stake as some members of the country’s aging population become less familiar with the sounds of young children. Over the years, residents of various districts have campaigned against the construction of kindergartens, even as parents have called for more affordable childcare options and economists fear that the Japanese, who count the older population does not have enough babies.
Public parks are covered with signs prohibiting all kinds of activities in response to nuisance complaints from residents. Nishi-Ikebukuro Park in Toshima, Tokyo, has drawn attention for its ban on 45 different activities, such as skateboarding, jump rope and football. A local official said the bans stemmed from a decade of complaints.
Ko Fujii, founder and managing director of public affairs agency Makaira and visiting professor at the Center for Rule-making Strategies at Tama University in Tokyo, has noted incidents in recent years where disgruntled commuters have harassed mothers who carried babies on public transport.
Father of two young children, Mr. Fujii said he pasted a sticker with the slogan “We love babies, it’s okay to cry” in order to show support to other parents.
“I think some people are so frustrated with city life that they can get so insidious,” he said.
Japan has not been short of noise disputes between neighbors. A 38-year-old construction worker was stabbed to death in his parents’ apartment in Tokyo in May by a 60-year-old resident of the building, who told police he “Couldn’t stand the footsteps and voices.”
On Wednesday, a Kyoto couple won their case against six neighbors, whom they sued for harassment over noise disputes over their children. When reached by phone, one of the complainants, Shu Murayama, said he viewed the map as a useful resource for others.
“You can avoid problems with that,” he said, adding that he had noticed complaints pinned down in his own neighborhood.
