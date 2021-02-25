This website puts rowdy kids and loud neighbors on the map

Loud children skateboarding in the streets. Couples arguing at home. People gathered on the sidewalk, chatting for long hours. Some people would qualify these activities as noise pollution. A new website in Japan has put perpetrators on a map, sparking debate about targeting those who disrupt the peace.

The website, DQN today, describes itself as a participatory guide to helping house hunters avoid neighborhoods inhabited by “stupid parents who let their children play on the roads and parking lots”. It contains maps depicting the dorozoku, or “road tribe,” a term that applies to people of all ages who block the road or wreak havoc in public.

Residents who find noise pollution unbearable have found an outlet for the website, which collects anonymous complaints from neighbors and pins each grievance on an interactive map, creating an elaborate recording of the irritating sounds and sights of Japan.

Noise complaints rose in the capital, Tokyo, with police registering a 30% increase between March and April last year, when the government closed schools and advised residents to work remotely because of the coronavirus, which has caused some to become overly aware of being homebound. sounds they had paid little attention to before.