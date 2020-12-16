World

This Viral TikTok Of Asian Girl Crying Because She Cannot Speak Chinese Started Important Conversation About Cultural Assimilation

Photo of usama usama Send an email 34 mins ago
0 9 Less than a minute

Leanne shared the dialogue between her and Mikayla: “She looked at me and said, ‘But Mulan can speak Chinese, can’t she?’ I told her, “Yeah, not in this movie, but in real life she would have spoken Chinese. Mikayla then said,” She’s real ?! and I said to her, “Kind of, yeah!” , Mikayla said: “This is cooooool. I want to speak Chinese like Mulan! ”“ After Leanne told Mikayla that her grandparents also spoke Chinese, Mikayla was completely in shock because she didn’t realize it.


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 34 mins ago
0 9 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Japanese Prime Minister Suga under fire at year-end dinners as coronavirus cases rise – Times of India

1 hour ago

Bringing Lebanese children back to school after multiple crises

3 hours ago

Trump asks about Hunter Biden’s special prosecutor

3 hours ago

South Africa tightens restrictions; officials say student holidays are fueling new cases.

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button