This Viral TikTok Of Asian Girl Crying Because She Cannot Speak Chinese Started Important Conversation About Cultural Assimilation

Leanne shared the dialogue between her and Mikayla: “She looked at me and said, ‘But Mulan can speak Chinese, can’t she?’ I told her, “Yeah, not in this movie, but in real life she would have spoken Chinese. Mikayla then said,” She’s real ?! and I said to her, “Kind of, yeah!” , Mikayla said: “This is cooooool. I want to speak Chinese like Mulan! ”“ After Leanne told Mikayla that her grandparents also spoke Chinese, Mikayla was completely in shock because she didn’t realize it.