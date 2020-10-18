This Thai firm makes meals packaging out of bamboo to chop down on trash

To deal with Thailand’s mounting trash drawback, one firm is popping to the nation’s flowers.

Common Biopack makes packaging that it sells to eating places and producers. However reasonably than plastic, it makes use of a mix of bamboo and cassava, crops which are extensively discovered throughout the nation.

After rising quickly in current many years, Thailand has develop into one in all Asia’s greatest economies. However like many different nations within the area, it has been sluggish to attempt to fight the thousands and thousands of tons of trash produced annually.

“Waste administration is an enormous drawback all over the place,” mentioned Common Biopack’s managing director, Vara-Anong Vichakyothin.

Related: The company turning 4 billion plastic bottles into clothes

The corporate is utilizing a expertise devised at a Bangkok college to make its zero-waste packaging. It hopes it’ll finally exchange lots of the Styrofoam containers and plastic baggage that find yourself in large rubbish dumps throughout Thailand and different Southeast Asian nations.

Its eco-friendly formulation took 5 years to develop and is so adaptable it may find yourself getting used to bundle issues like furnishings and even telephones. The bamboo it makes use of comes from leftover scraps from the chopstick manufacturing course of.

Within the cities of Bangkok and Chiang Mai, the place takeout drink containers and noodle packets line the sidewalks, the corporate provides eating places, natural farmers and different companies within the foods and drinks trade.

However discovering new shoppers might be difficult.

Takeout meals distributors in Thailand need to maintain prices down in a aggressive enterprise with skinny margins. Asking them to spend extra on packaging for environmental causes is a troublesome promote.

“The native economic system nonetheless doesn’t assist [this technology]” mentioned Common Biopack’s founder, Suthep Vichakyothin.

However that hasn’t stopping different firms from coming into the sustainable packaging market in Thailand. Like Common Biopack, they’re betting on rising environmental consciousness finally resulting in a rise in demand.

To develop into extra aggressive, Suthep’s firm is investing. It is aiming to ramp up manufacturing by constructing {a partially} automated meeting line at its manufacturing unit close to Bangkok and doubling its staffing from 50 individuals to 100.

The aim is to extend month-to-month capability from 300,000 items to at least one million.

Related: A startup that makes pencils that grow into vegetables

Numerous the demand comes from abroad. One in all its clients makes use of the pure packaging for coconut water it exports.

Common Biopack says it is also getting curiosity in its merchandise from different nations, significantly in Scandinavia.

CNNMoney (Hong Kong)