Russian agent sentenced Maria Butina, who served over a year in the United States jail and received a hero’s welcome upon her return to Moscow in 2019, faced an embarrassing setback in her bid to be elected to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament. News organizations speculated that Butina was a candidate candidate in the rural region of Kirov oblast. She ran for the head of President Vladimir Putin’s ruling United Russia party, which was declared the winner in last week’s election marred by a wide range accusations of fraud.

But depending on the finalization results elections reported by Russia’s only independent TV channel Rain TV, Maria Butina was ultimately unsuccessful. A local media from Kirov, Vyatka-na-Seti News, reached the same conclusion. Vyatka-na-Seti News reported: “The Kirov region showed extremely weak support for the United Russia party in the State Duma elections, which were held from September 17 to 19, 2021. Thus, the region found itself without a mandate, according to the lists, and Maria Butina will not represent our region in the State Duma. The media speculated that some districts in the region “rebelled” and refused to vote in favor of the ruling United Russia party. In the Kirov region, the party obtained only 29.54% of the vote.

Butina’s candidacy was problematic from the start. Its already uneven reputation has been further marred by reports of financial support from an American conspiracy theorist over the past year. Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Overstock and a staunch supporter of former President Donald J. Trump. In addition to helping fund Butina’s candidacy, Byrne previously had noted that he is funding “a team of hackers and cyber detectives” to try to prove that Trump won the presidential election.

Byrne is one of the men Butina dated during her successful attempts to enter political circles in the United States, which ultimately landed her in jail. According to a July 2016 email published in a Senate intelligence committee report, Butina’s other lover, Paul Erickson, wrote that Byrne offered Butina $ 1 million to allow her to father her child. According to a video released by Alexei Navalny’s investigative team, FBK, Butina’s election declaration revealed that Byrne’s financial support was rising to tens of millions of rubles.

While Byrne was still the CEO of Overstock, using company letterhead, he claimed that federal government “Men in Black” figures urged him to romance Butina. Byrne Recount Business intern that he was guilty of having “mounted” Butina and that his donations were intended to “redeem himself” from the condemned Russian agent.

Communist Party of Russia called for election officials to reject Butina’s candidacy on the grounds that she received foreign funds, but “special” candidates appear to be exempted from following the rules. Upon her return to Russia, Butina became a valuable tool of pro-Kremlin propaganda, touring state television to slander and condemn the United States, and joining RT as a correspondent.

Eager to please the diet, Butina showed up with RTcamera team mock struggling opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison as he sought medical help in April. She described the accommodation in Navalny Prison as rivaling the best local hotels.

When it comes to Russian elections, the propagandists always seem to get back on their feet. The host of the state television program 60 minutes Evgeny Popov reportedly prevailed on Mikhail Lobanov, 38, a university professor who ran under the banner of the Communist Party in southwest Moscow. Lobanov was winning, until questionable electronic voting results reversed his lead. Popov was not disqualified even after being discovered that he did not accurately disclose his considerable earnings. Likewise, Butina was kept in the race despite her foreign assets and financing, prohibited by Russian electoral laws.

After allegedly losing to Popov, Lobanov tweeted: “The authorities may think that they stole our victory, but we all know perfectly well that we have passed Popov in the eight districts of my region. You can craft any number of votes, but now you and I know what we’re capable of, and that knowledge cannot be taken away from us. The fight has only just begun.

A video posted by the team of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny bluntly mocked Butina’s “ridiculous” candidacy. Residents of Kirov oblast apparently agreed, with their voices anything but damning for Butina’s electoral prospects.

Yet the announced election result does not mean that Butina’s chances of entering the State Duma have been completely thwarted. The ruling party can arrange for her to receive a mandate from another regional group or from a federal list.

The Russian Movement for the Defense of Voters’ Rights “Golos” had previously opposed Butina’s political aspirations, stressing that she had not released a disclosure about her conviction in the United States during her election campaign. In a story reply, the Russian Central Election Commission declared that Butina’s activities in the United States “are not considered a crime in the Russian Federation”.

