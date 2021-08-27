This nurse in Afghanistan is afraid to leave her home under Taliban rule, but feels a duty to continue working in her hospital

The drug truck was parked outside the hospital when the nurse arrived at work on Sunday August 15, and as she approached the building, she saw the driver standing next to the vehicle, waving at her. frantic, as well as the other nurses, to turn. back.

“He was shouting, ‘All women have to go, my sister please go, the Taliban are here!’ ”Recalls the 35-year-old nurse. “At first we couldn’t understand it; it seemed impossible.

Dressed in jeans and a blouse, Western-style clothes that she feared she could no longer wear in Kabul, she and the other women around her climbed into the back of the truck, which dropped them off. each at home. For three days, the nurse was too afraid to leave her house. On the fourth morning, she received a call from the president of the hospital: “The Taliban have no problem with women,” she recalls. “Please come back to work. There are tasks here that only you can do; we are short of resources, we need you.

The nurse spoke to BuzzFeed News to share with readers a “real picture” of what it’s like to be a woman working in Afghanistan right now, she said, asking the anonymity because she feared for her life.

For those working women who remain in Afghanistan, the days following the fall of Kabul have brought fear and frightening uncertainty as to what their life will be like under the Taliban. For months, the Taliban have publicly asserted that they have moderated their positions on certain aspects of women’s rights. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told reporters in Kabul on Wednesday that there was only a “temporary restriction” on female workers and that it was for their own safety in the chaos of change. diet.

“Our security forces are not trained [in] how to deal with women, ”Mujahid said. “Until we have full security in place… we ask the women to stay home.”

But the early days of the Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan only confirmed what Afghan women have always said: that their home country would once again be a place where women face greater dangers, restrictions, and fewer threats. opportunities. The women who were once speak out publicly their rights were forced to flee the country, their homes and offices were ransacked by armed men, and posters with images of women were defaced throughout the capital. Young girls have been kicked out of school and warned not to come back. Hospitals like the ones the nurse works in are increasingly gender segregated – female doctors and nurses can only talk and treat with other women, and all women outside their homes must wear the hijab. Even in areas where the Taliban have yet to begin monitoring women, their return to power has emboldened vigilantes who have threatened women not to wear a hijab or stay at home.

“We’re just waiting now,” said the nurse, who has worked at the hospital for 10 years. “But even we don’t know what we’re waiting for.”

For women like the nurse, the only salaried person in her family, going to work has never been a choice but a necessity. She now dreams of leaving Afghanistan, she says, but fears that this may not be possible due to her special situation: the nurse lives with her mother and a disabled sister who needs constant care. Even before a bomb kills dozens of people in the Kabul Airport Thursday, the nurse said she couldn’t imagine how she could possibly lead an elderly woman and a child through desperate crowds scrambling for limited seats on flights out of the country.

“If something happened to my sister, or if I had to leave them behind, I couldn’t live with myself,” she said.

Even though the nurse did not trust the Taliban or the president of her hospital, she returned to the hospital on Thursday out of a sense of duty, she said. In the streets, she said, there were soldiers everywhere, wearing Kalashnikovs and watching her walk past her hijab.

“The fear was intense,” she said. “They looked at me like I was prey. But I kept telling myself, maybe they’re not like they used to be, that they don’t beat women anymore. They seemed calm, not violent. At least not yet. “

At the hospital, the security guards who usually handled every entrance were missing and the whole place seemed upside down. She walked in to find that most patient wards were empty – many had simply pulled out their IVs and left the hospital on foot. Those who remained – a few terminally ill patients, a pregnant woman – seemed terrified, she said.

The COVID department, which the nurse said was overrun with at least a dozen patients until the previous week, was now empty. The nurse learned from another nurse that relatives of some patients decided the Taliban was a more dangerous threat than the coronavirus and took sick family members to their homes or directly to the airport.

“We no longer have data on the number of COVID patients in this hospital, or for that matter, in this city,” she told BuzzFeed News. “The Department of Health is always updating COVID data, but none of this is real. No one who is sick wants to leave their home and meet Taliban soldiers. “

A few victims of the stampede were also brought to her hospital for treatment, but these were men, whom she could not treat under the new hospital rules. The nurse said she learned of the new rule from a colleague, who told her she was sent home by Taliban soldiers when she was seen talking to a man with a foot that was bleeding.

Nurses and doctors are required to go to the hospital every day to register their presence in the city for the Taliban. Between new policies and empty rooms, the nurse is struggling to motivate herself to keep showing up for work, she said.

Many patients, seeking to avoid the risk of leaving their homes, have turned to private contact with healthcare professionals. The nurse recently gave birth to a baby when a pregnant woman came to her neighborhood asking for help. The nurse took all the supplies she could find and accompanied the woman to her home, where she gave birth in secret. The nurse left the woman with a list of medications she would eventually need, but said she had not heard from him again.

The nurse is afraid of making too many house calls because of Taliban soldiers at checkpoints monitoring movement around the city, but she doesn’t know how to make money otherwise. The president of the hospital recently told nurses their salaries were on hold until the city’s banks started operating normally – Kabul’s banks shut down on August 15, just before the hospital leaked. former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the arrival of the Taliban in the capital. When the banks reopened after nearly a week, it was almost impossible to enter due to the massive crowds. The nurse said she couldn’t access an ATM and didn’t know what to do if she ran out of money. If the Taliban force women like her to stop working, the nurse said, she will have no way to feed her family.

In her neighborhood, the nurse said soldiers were not as much of a problem as ordinary men on the streets who suddenly called themselves moral guardians, telling women to go home, wear hijabs and show off. shame, warning them of hits if they don’t comply.

A few days ago, she had an argument with a trader who criticized her for wearing jeans regularly: “It’s a good thing that the Taliban are there to take care of women like you,” she recalls. saying to him. Since then, the nurse’s mother and a young male neighbor have taken turns buying bread and basic necessities for the family.

The nurse now spends most of her time indoors, but her primary sources of home entertainment no longer offer any semblance of escape – the TV only broadcasts the news. “All I see are turbans and beards and guns,” the nurse said. “No Bollywood movies, Afghan Superstar or the talk shows we liked.” The radio, she said, no longer broadcasts music but only the religious chants of the Taliban, which “have no melody and sound like a funeral.” ●

Khatol Momand contributed reporting.