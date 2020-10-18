Tech
This NASA astronaut voted from house
Shane Kimbrough, a NASA astronaut at the moment residing on board the Worldwide Area Station, filed his poll in Tuesday’s presidential election, according to a Tumblr post by NASA.
NASA told Yahoo News that Kimbrough filed his poll within the 2016 election from the house station someday over the previous few days.
For astronauts who might be in house on Election Day, the voting course of begins a 12 months earlier than launch. At the moment, they’re able to choose the elections by which they wish to take part.
Then, six months earlier than the election, astronauts are supplied with the shape “Voter Registration and Absentee Poll Request — Federal Publish Card Software.”
NASA astronaut David Wolf was the primary American to vote in house whereas on the Russian Mir Area Station in a 1997 native election, according to NPR.
