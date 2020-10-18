This NASA astronaut voted from house

Story highlights Shane Kimbrough is a NASA astronaut

He voted within the 2016 election

Shane Kimbrough, a NASA astronaut at the moment residing on board the Worldwide Area Station, filed his poll in Tuesday’s presidential election, according to a Tumblr post by NASA

NASA told Yahoo News that Kimbrough filed his poll within the 2016 election from the house station someday over the previous few days.

For astronauts who might be in house on Election Day, the voting course of begins a 12 months earlier than launch. At the moment, they’re able to choose the elections by which they wish to take part.

Then, six months earlier than the election, astronauts are supplied with the shape “Voter Registration and Absentee Poll Request — Federal Publish Card Software.”