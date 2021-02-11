This Lunar New Year: Good for Chinese Factories, Bad for Travel

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – In many parts of Asia and among the Asian diaspora beyond the region, families are normally busy this time of year repainting and cleaning their homes in the spring to prepare for visits from family members. or buy oranges and festive cookies, all to get ready for Lunar. New year celebrations.

But like most things COVID-19 has touched, this Lunar New Year – which falls on Friday – is proving to be anything but normal for many people and businesses, for a second year in a row.

While chatting the other night with my neighbor of Chinese origin, I asked him if he was going to give his house the annual spruce.

“Why bother? Who’s coming?” Was his succinct response.

Malaysia, like many other places, has seen an increase in coronavirus cases in recent months, leading to a return of lockdowns and travel restrictions.

And in China, the world’s second-largest economy, a recent surge in cases is inadvertently positive for its factories, but adding to the pain of its travel and retail industries, as well as many of its people.

Last year, as China grappled with the emergence of a then-unknown respiratory virus, city workers who had traveled to their rural hometown for the holidays were left stranded there as Authorities suddenly imposed travel restrictions to control the spread of the disease.

After having largely brought COVID-19 under control at home, an increase in the number of cases last month has prompted Chinese authorities to encourage migrant workers to stay in cities and near their workplaces, reducing this to a trickle. which is generally the largest annual migration of people in the world.

Another lost year?

While many will miss being with their families at this cherished time of year, the latest developments are also crushing much of the economy, especially travel, hospitality, or any industry that relies on social contacts. face to face with clients.

Shanghai shops and restaurants face a grim Lunar New Year and a passing giant fish [File: Aly Song/Reuters]

In many Asian economies and industries, the Spring Festival is the most lucrative time of the year as people splurge on expensive dinners and gifts.

China’s retail sales in the first two months of 2019 – the period that included the Spring Festival – amounted to 6.6 trillion yuan ($ 1 trillion). For the same two months of last year, this figure had fallen by 20.5%. Many analysts expect sales this holiday season to be better than last year, but still well below what they were in 2019.

China’s annual mass migration is usually a spectacle. But the 2021 version of it, which runs from Jan.28 to March 8, is likely to be much smaller than in previous years.

China’s Ministry of Transportation estimates that people will make around 1.15 billion trips during the Lunar New Year this year. This is a decrease of 20% from 2020 and a decrease of over 60% from 2019. About 95% of these trips typically take place by road and rail, with planes and boats making up the rest.

Carrots and sticks

The number of new coronavirus infections jumped in mid-January to its highest level in more than 10 months, most in northern China and near the capital, Beijing. To contain the spike, authorities took a carrot and stick approach.

Travelers from province to province must undergo several tests, both before departure and upon arrival. At their destination, travelers are also required to self-quarantine at home.

But many employers are doing their part to encourage staff to stay in town and work during the holidays. The Financial Times newspaper reported that some of these incentives include cash giveaways, additional streaming credits for cellphones, and free entry to local tourist attractions.

As a result, many people have canceled their trips, according to media reports.

“The [news of travel restrictions] highlights a significant risk for Chinese travel companies: that another important vacation period could indeed be lost to COVID-19, ”the logistics and transport research firm Tracking Traffic wrote in a note released on the platform Smartkarma.

“Alongside Golden Week (October) and summer school holidays, [Lunar New Year] is one of the few times when Chinese tourists and their families can take long trips (4 days and more) in China or abroad. In addition, we believe that many Chinese tourists tend to spend generously during these long vacation periods, hence potential restrictions on [Lunar New Year] travel could hit Chinese travel service providers particularly hard. “

Travel issues

Chinese airlines could suffer particularly.

For example, the average air fare that China Southern Airlines, one of the country’s three major carriers, charged its passengers for the most frequently used domestic routes in the first 25 days of 2021 was about 39% lower. peaked between September and October last year, according to Chinese analyst Osbert Tang, an investor and managing director of Carresberry Capital in Shanghai.

Passenger Traffic on Chinese Trains and Other Long-Haul Transportation Drops Substantially in Lunar New Year [Thomas Peter/Reuters]

For many weeks after the end of the Spring Festival last year, migrant workers were left out of work as they were stranded in their villages, unable to return to cities due to travel bans. And without their workers, manufacturers in key cities have been forced to sit idle, scrambling global supply chains that rely on last-minute delivery of raw materials and components.

This year, this situation seems to have been reversed.

Overseas demand for Chinese products has increased as people around the world rearrange their lives for the new COVID-19 standard.

Exports have grown at double-digit rates in the last three months of 2020, and factories have sought to take advantage of the situation by spending the holidays.

Full Disclosure: I was probably partly responsible for China’s big export numbers recently. Having been working from home for about a year, my wife and I have had to buy new computer monitors as wear and tear on other gadgets has increased, forcing us to replace them. During that time, we’ve replaced our kettle, toaster oven, fans, and most recently the refrigerator – all of which have at least some, if not most, of their components made in China.

Hence the incentives for Chinese workers to continue working and supplementing their pay, when they would normally enjoy their only break of the year surrounded by their families with their favorite foods and large amounts of alcohol, handing out small red packages filled with money. to children who riot around them.

Happy New Year of the Ox to everyone who celebrates – or tries to do so.