This is what we know so far about AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots

Cependant, quelques incidents font réfléchir certains pays. Selon le ministre allemand de la Santé Jens Spahn, sept cas de maladie rare ont été signalés, thrombose veineuse des sinus cérébraux (CSVT), sur les 1,6 million de personnes ayant reçu le vaccin AstraZeneca en Allemagne. L’Institut Paul Ehrlich, qui fait partie du ministère allemand de la Santé, a déclaré lundi qu’il était concerné que la condition a été rapportée avec des saignements inhabituels et un faible nombre de plaquettes sanguines, qui forment des caillots et empêchent les saignements.

La poignée de cas observés jusqu’à présent en Allemagne serait plus que prévu, mais pourrait être un hasard statistique. “[T]The likelihood of such a statistical clustering for a result is actually quite high even in the absence of cause and effect, ”said Paul Hunter, a public health specialist at the University of East Anglia, in a statement. Commentary broadcast by the UK Science Media Center.

The EMA is meeting on Tuesday to discuss concerns about blood clotting and is expected to release its findings on Thursday. A prolonged interruption of vaccination would be a worrying prospect, given that COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in several EU countries – with Italy experiencing a particularly alarming overvoltage – as more contagious variants spread.

Experts contacted by BuzzFeed News said that without knowing more about the patients’ cases, there was not enough evidence to draw clear conclusions that the vaccine caused clotting. “We would like to know the age of the cases, their medical history, and any conditions that might predispose their risk of a clot or bleeding,” said Orly Vardeny of the University of Minnesota, a pharmacist specializing in heart health.

“It may or may not be related to the vaccine. If it’s a vaccine, and if it’s not seen everywhere, the most likely explanation would be a production batch problem, ”John Moore, virologist at Weill Cornell Medical, told BuzzFeed News. College in New York that works on vaccine development. (Some countries, including Austria, have specifically stopped vaccination from specific lots of AstraZeneca vaccine.)

The new concerns are the latest in a series of stumbles for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed at the University of Oxford. In November, AstraZeneca claimed in a Press release that his vaccine was 70% effective overall and could be up to 90% effective if given as a half dose for the first of two injections. But many scientists were skeptical, especially after the pharmaceutical company admitted that this diet was the result of a dosing error. AstraZeneca later added to the confusion by change his explanation for the claimed efficacy of 90% from the dosage itself to the time lag between the two doses.

A bigger blow came in February, when trials in South Africa showed the vaccine was not effective against the most contagious variant of the coronavirus circulating there. South Africa abruptly halted plans to use AstraZeneca’s vaccine and switched to vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer / BioNTech.

Now scientists are waiting for the results of a big trial AstraZeneca vaccine produced in the United States and other countries that will be the cornerstone of the company’s request to have the vaccine cleared for use by the FDA. But some experts wonder if adding AstraZeneca to the arsenal of vaccines used in the United States will create more problems, with anti-vaxxers likely to grab negative publicity surrounding it to undermine the larger vaccination campaign.

“Does he really have a niche to fill? Would it be reliable enough? Or is it going to be just another headache? Moore said.

Children’s Health Defense, an organization that has peddled disinformation and conspiracy theories on vaccines for years, has already Highlighted the news that several European countries are suspending their use of the vaccine.

Where the vaccine could make a huge difference is in developing countries, especially Africa, where vaccine deployment is far behind. The Biden administration is already under pressure to donate already manufactured doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the poorest countries, the New York Times reported the 11th of March. Meanwhile, COVAX – the collaboration formed by WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to provide affordable vaccines to the poorest countries – is based on the use of AstraZeneca vaccine to deliver hundreds of millions of doses in developing countries.

“Safety is our main concern: we know that national authorities and the WHO are closely monitoring the situation and that the COVAX facility will follow their advice and recommendations,” said a spokesperson for Gavi in ​​response to questions from BuzzFeed. News. “Currently, no causal link has been established between the vaccine and thromboembolic events in individuals, and the vaccine remains an important and effective public health tool in the fight against this pandemic.”