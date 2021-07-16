This is what the historic anti-government protests look like in Cuba

Anti-government protests erupted in Cuba this week over lack of access to food and basic medical supplies amid an increase in COVID cases.

The country has suffered from massive inflation and lengthy power outages as long-standing US sanctions that restrict access to commodities and finance, and decades of government corruption and mismanagement, have been aggravated by a decline in tourism during the pandemic.

The protests began on Sunday and quickly spread across the country as thousands of Cubans are frustrated by hunger and shortages of basic supplies. “Our children are starving,” a protester shouted at a video posted to Facebook. Another video on twitter appeared to show protesters calling for “change the system”.

The protests are the largest in recent memory, and government forces, which are generally quick to quell protests, first struggled to stay in control. Some the musicians, who with the artists in the face of deletion for speaking, also made statements in favor of the protesters.

Intermittent Internet shutdowns and harassment and detention of journalists made it difficult to verify events in the field; however, photos and videos emerged showing uniformed and plainclothes officers beating protesters with batons and seeming to shoot on them. At least one person was killed, and Amnesty International said that at least 150 others were reported missing and may have been detained.

While the government seems to have softened his position somewhat, raising a tax on the importation of goods to the island may not be enough to quell protests. “No, we don’t want crumbs. We want freedom. Blood did not flow in the Cuban streets to be able to import a few more suitcases ”, tweeted blogger and government critic Yoaní Sánchez.