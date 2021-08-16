This is what the fall of Kabul looks like at the hands of the Taliban

Taliban took over the Afghan capital, Kabul, Sunday after quickly regaining much of the country after the departure of the country’s president and American forces. The Taliban posted a statement on Twitter saying they entered the city to provide security and foreign nationals would not be in danger. The United States and other countries evacuated much of their personnel over the weekend, with chaotic and deadly scenes at the airport takes place as thousands of people try to flee.

The Taliban regained control of the country just before the August 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden for the withdrawal of American troops, and after nearly 20 years of war.