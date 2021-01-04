This is not goodbye, Kenya – Thank you and goodbye to you

Siddharth Chatterjee with CS Eugene Wamalwa, Heads of Mission of the United Nations Mission and other development partners visited counties of the Border Counties Development Council to take advantage of geographically-aware opportunities to address challenges. common development challenges in marginalized counties. Credit: West Pokot County, February 2020

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 4 (IPS) – Happy New Year, Kenya. Several milestones in my personal and professional life have made Kenya a cherished place for me. I started my UNICEF career in Rumbek, South Sudan in June 2000, and my rest and recovery breaks were in Nairobi. In fact, Kenya was the first African country I had ever visited and frankly it was love at first sight.

I returned in November 2004 to serve with UNICEF Somalia based in Nairobi, and in 2006 I got married in Kenya. My son, who was 3 years old in 2014, did his formative years in Kenya and considers himself Kenyan.

The following year I left to serve in Iraq and wondered if I would have the opportunity to return to Kenya. Seven years later, it happened: in April 2014, I returned as a representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and in August 2016, I was selected to lead the UNDP country team. United Nations in Kenya as United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative. .

Over the years, my connection to the country has been forged through the jubilation and shared suffering of tragedy. I welcomed improvements in many health indicators in counties such as Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Isiolo and Lamu, where unacceptable numbers of women were dying in childbirth, but great progress was made. I also mourned in horror the number of lives lost as a result of terrorist attacks, murder of 36 quarry workers by terrorists in Mandera County (I was in Mandera the same day), the massacre of innocent students at Garissa University and the vile attack on the DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi.

The end of my term as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kenya falls on January 13, 2021, with new experiences and challenges awaiting me as I prepare to take my next position as (appointed) United Nations Resident Coordinator. in China.

This is not the end of my relationship with Kenya, but rather an opportunity to strengthen my ties with the country and to share my firsthand knowledge and insights about its great potential. It is also a chance to entrench South-South cooperation, a crucial part of responding to the unique opportunities of Kenya, and Africa more broadly, to accelerate growth.

I realize that Kenya still faces formidable challenges and that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to deepen it even further. Decentralization has brought considerable resources and autonomy to counties, and yet the lack of capacity, weak financial and regulatory oversight will continue to hamper efforts to address the asymmetry of wealth and human prosperity that will be a major obstacle to the development of Kenya.

I am delighted with the country’s progress towards its aspirations for Vision 2030 and the SDGs goals. Enrollment rates are on the rise; more families have access to maternal and child health services; social, economic and political opportunities for women have increased; major strides have been made against child marriage and FGM, with President Kenyatta personally responsible.

My experiences as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kenya reiterated that by prioritizing investments in women and youth, Africa’s true potential can be unleashed, and I am proud of the support we have been able to provide across the entire United Nations country team in Kenya. .

By 2030, agribusiness will represent US $ 1 trillion in Africa. Almost two-thirds of Kenya’s people are under 30 and the future of food production is in their hands. Kenya’s economy is rooted in agriculture, where 70% of the population earns a living.

In most parts of the world, crop yields increased before the population increased, helping to free them from hunger and famine, but not in Africa. We have sought creative and sustainable ways to harness Kenya’s high internet penetration to harness information technologies that add value and enhance the economic attractiveness of agribusiness for young people and also create digital jobs.

President Kenyatta noted that “the current generation of young people have the potential to expand Africa’s productive workforce, promote entrepreneurship and become real instruments of change to reverse the devastation caused by climate change ”.

Africa’s demographic boom has been hailed as its greatest promise to transform the continent’s economic and social performance, but only if the right investments are made to prepare its young population for the world of tomorrow. Kenya launched the Generation Unlimited initiative led by the head of state, and can serve as a model to harness the demographic dividend that Africa’s youth represent.

Empowering women was our other key goal, with particular emphasis on access to sexual and reproductive health information and services. Without it, the Kenyan population will likely continue to grow rapidly, putting pressure on land and water resources, threatening livelihoods, food security and straining already fragile health systems. Advances in women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights have taken several steps back in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reproductive rights must be an essential part of our arsenal to fight future pandemics.

It was also in Kenya that I witnessed creative ways of overcoming bureaucracy. Large organizations are often accused of responding too late or with too little in times of crisis, and my tenure has seen a lot. Drought, flooding and the worst locust invasion in 70 years, along with the Covid-19 pandemic, have all upended hard-earned progress. As a team, however, we have gone beyond the individual mandates of UN agencies in partnership with the Government of Kenya to rapidly establish rapid responses to these emergencies, reducing the socio-economic impact. , by gaining the confidence of the government and by overthrowing the common perception of the UN as a heavy bureaucracy.

The leadership of the government was deserving in all respects and that is why I have stated unequivocally why Kenya deserves an A + for its response to the triple humanitarian crisis.

I am proud to have been part of many milestones in the partnership between the two levels of government of Kenya and the UN, and to count on the unwavering support of Kenya’s leaders at all levels of government. Kenya’s potential is limitless and the country now offers stronger platforms than ever for new shared value investments.

I also express my sincere thanks to the entire United Nations family in Kenya, to development partners, to our donors and supporters and civil society partners and most importantly to the wonderful Kenyan people.

Firmly believing in a common destiny, I intend to continue to tell the story of the emerging power that is Kenya.

My wife, my son and I carry Kenya in our hearts.

Thank you for everything. Your generosity and your friendship are second to none.

God bless, Kenya.

Thank you, Kenya, and goodbye until we meet again!

Siddharth Chatterjee is the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kenya. Follow him on twitter @ sidchat1

