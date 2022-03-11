‘This Is Everyone’s Culture’: Ukraine’s Architectural Treasures Face Destruction

Among cultural sites, she said, her greatest fear was for the safety of St. Sophia in Kyiv.

“It is the memory of the nation for almost 10 centuries,” she said. “It holds the history of Ukraine. It holds our art history. And it holds the history of how it survived. The Cathedral of St. Sophia survived, just as the Ukrainian nation is surviving.”

Many have commented on Europe’s uncharacteristically unified response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. That might stem from the country’s nature as a melting pot. Thanks to its location at the top of the trade-heavy Black Sea, wedged between the European Union and Russia, Ukraine is home to a number of ethnic groups, including one of the largest Jewish populations in Europe. Zakarpattia, where I visited, has a significant Hungarian community, though much of the region was once part of Czechoslovakia, creating bridges to nearby Slovakia and the Czech Republic today. Mariupol and other cities are famous for their Greek populations, while Donetsk and other regions have significant Armenian communities. Though often ancient in origin, those cultural ties build and maintain relationships between Ukraine and other countries, and help to explain why so many around the world are moved by what is happening to Ukraine’s people and its monuments.

Or, as the mayor of Novoselytsia put it when I complimented him nearly 12 years ago on the remarkable, 400-year-old wooden tserkva in his village: “This isn’t our culture. This is everyone’s culture. It belongs to the world.”

