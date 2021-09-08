“This is Biden’s agenda”
At the start of Bill Clinton’s presidency, House Democrats voted in favor of an energy tax, known as the BTU tax, only to see the Senate prevent the bill from becoming law. In the upcoming midterm elections, more than 25 of the House Democrats who voted for the bill lost their re-election.
At the start of Barack Obama’s presidency, history repeated itself. House Democrats voted for a cap-and-trade plan to fight climate change, and the Senate blocked the bill. Over the next few terms, many House Democrats struggled to defend their votes.
This story helps explain the approach Congressional Democrats take to most of President Biden’s agenda – a $ 3.5 trillion plan slow climate change, expand health care and education, reduce poverty and raise taxes for the rich.
Many House Democrats are concerned “Get BTUs” again, as some have said. They don’t want to take a hard vote that ultimately won’t impact politics. “Some of us were here in 2010 when we took some votes,” said Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, “and the Senate didn’t take some votes.”
In response, House Democrats are insisting that the two houses negotiate up front the bill they can each pass. It is only after reaching a deal that the House will vote, suggested Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
These negotiations have started and will continue quickly over the next few weeks. By the end of September, the fate of the bill – and, by extension, Biden’s candidacy for a substantial presidency – will likely be clear.
“This is Biden’s agenda,” said Carl Hulse, the Times’ chief correspondent in Washington. “There’s got to be a lot going on, but I think most Democrats realize they have no choice. If they don’t, they probably aren’t doing anything.
This morning, I’m going to ask you three urgent questions about the effort:
1. Why the rush?
The quick timeline stems in part from a long-standing rule in Capitol Hill politics: protracted negotiations hurt the popularity of a bill. Opponents are stepping up their lobbying. The internal factions of the party are fighting among themselves. And voters are put off by the mess, even when the underlying policies are popular, as is the case here. Liam Donovan, a Republican strategist, tweeted: “Speed is Dems’ best friend. The longer this delay, the harder / smaller it becomes.
With this bill, there is also another reason for speed. To satisfy both progressive and moderate Democrats, party leaders must pass both a version of the $ 3.5 trillion plan (a progressive priority) as well as a more modest physical infrastructure bill ( a bipartite priority). If the two don’t pass around the same time this fall, support for both could crumble.
Pelosi has pledged a vote on the infrastructure bill by September 27.
2. And Manchin?
Last week, West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal calling for “a strategic break” on the $ 3.5 trillion bill. Taken at face value, his position could condemn the bill, since his vote is needed.
But Manchin frequently makes high-profile statements to distance himself from party leaders – and protect his image in the deep red of West Virginia – while ultimately agreeing with Democrats on most issues, especially on economic policy. “Joe, in the end, has always been there,” Biden told CNN yesterday. “I think we can find a solution and look forward to speaking with him.”
Even if Manchin returns this time around, his criticisms may create problems for Democrats by weakening other support for the bill. “Manchin himself generates the public reaction he warns against,” Jonathan Chait of New York Magazine wrote. Another moderate Senate Democrat to watch is Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, who, like Manchin, has indicated she supports a price below $ 3.5 trillion.
3. What are the sticking points?
Some have provisions to help pay for the plan:
How much will the federal government cut prescription drug prices, thereby reducing Medicare and Medicaid payments to drug companies? How much will corporate and investment taxes increase? Will Congress increase the IRS budget and require financial institutions to report more information on high net worth clients, to reduce tax evasion?
Other sticking points relate to how the regime spends money. And one theme is the balance between helping the middle class and the poor.
For example, should the bill prioritize extending Medicare through a new dental benefit – or extending Medicaid for low-income people in states that do not have it? not done yet ? Likewise, should the bill give the full child tax credit to families whose incomes are too low to pay much income tax (as Biden’s Covid bailout temporarily did )?
This fight does not always take place along predictable ideological lines. Bernie Sanders is push for Medicare extension because he sees it as the key to better health policy, while other progressives prefer to focus on people who now have no health insurance and would benefit from Medicaid extension.
Yet there are many disagreements between the center and the left. Moderate Democrats often prefer a lower overall price, which can mean less money for poverty reduction efforts. Some moderates also note that middle-class Americans vote at higher rates than the poor, reducing the political benefits of anti-poverty measures.
Progressives argue that Democratic control of Congress and the White House can be fleeting, and the party should use it to help as many families as possible. “The biggest risk is that the overall package will shrink because policymakers are unwilling to raise revenues, close the tax gap and save money from the pharmaceutical companies, all of which are extremely popular with the people. American, ”said Sharon Parrott, president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told me.
Congressional Democrats are looking at big tax hikes for the rich, though not as big as Biden wants them to be, The Times reports. Corporate lobbyists are fighting back.
