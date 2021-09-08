In response, House Democrats are insisting that the two houses negotiate up front the bill they can each pass. It is only after reaching a deal that the House will vote, suggested Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

These negotiations have started and will continue quickly over the next few weeks. By the end of September, the fate of the bill – and, by extension, Biden’s candidacy for a substantial presidency – will likely be clear.

“This is Biden’s agenda,” said Carl Hulse, the Times’ chief correspondent in Washington. “There’s got to be a lot going on, but I think most Democrats realize they have no choice. If they don’t, they probably aren’t doing anything.

This morning, I’m going to ask you three urgent questions about the effort:

1. Why the rush?

The quick timeline stems in part from a long-standing rule in Capitol Hill politics: protracted negotiations hurt the popularity of a bill. Opponents are stepping up their lobbying. The internal factions of the party are fighting among themselves. And voters are put off by the mess, even when the underlying policies are popular, as is the case here. Liam Donovan, a Republican strategist, tweeted: “Speed ​​is Dems’ best friend. The longer this delay, the harder / smaller it becomes.

With this bill, there is also another reason for speed. To satisfy both progressive and moderate Democrats, party leaders must pass both a version of the $ 3.5 trillion plan (a progressive priority) as well as a more modest physical infrastructure bill ( a bipartite priority). If the two don’t pass around the same time this fall, support for both could crumble.