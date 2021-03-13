This British girl just tasted ranch dressing for the first time and she’s too pure
Dawn Farmer had never even heard of a ranch before.
Dawn Farmer lives in York, England, and she went through the 21 years of her life not even knowing the ranch existed …
… until recently when someone from the United States sent him a bottle to try. Here’s a video of her trying it out for the first time – she has over 3.5 million views:
BuzzFeed spoke to Dawn, who said the ranch is not a common dressing in the UK. “The ranch is virtually nonexistent here, as I said before – never even heard of it!” So what were Dawn’s thoughts? SHE LOVED IT! “My taste buds exploded with excitement. The taste almost reminded me of Caesar dressing, but much thicker and seasoned with different flavors,” she said.
When it comes to bandages that are popular in the UK and less popular in the US, Dawn said America actually has most of what they have. “Although people should definitely try the brown gravy! Or even the spreader, you’ll love or hate this one!”
Dawn does lots of other American food taste testing videos on her TikTok. Like this viral video series where she tries American candy:
Dawn said: “I’ve always been very curious about the differences between UK and US – and that includes the food! So I was extremely excited and interested to try as many different things as I did. possible. Having a large American audience on TikTok also makes me even more curious to try all the different things out there! “
So folks in the US – what foods should people in UK try? And folks in the UK, what foods should Americans try? Let us know in the comments!
