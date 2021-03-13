World

This British girl just tasted ranch dressing for the first time and she’s too pure

Photo of usama usama Send an email 45 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Dawn Farmer had never even heard of a ranch before.

Dawn Farmer lives in York, England, and she went through the 21 years of her life not even knowing the ranch existed …

… until recently when someone from the United States sent him a bottle to try. Here’s a video of her trying it out for the first time – she has over 3.5 million views:

BuzzFeed spoke to Dawn, who said the ranch is not a common dressing in the UK. “The ranch is virtually nonexistent here, as I said before – never even heard of it!” So what were Dawn’s thoughts? SHE LOVED IT! “My taste buds exploded with excitement. The taste almost reminded me of Caesar dressing, but much thicker and seasoned with different flavors,” she said.

@dawnnfarmer / tiktok.com

Dawn also said she has since tried the ranch on salad and pizza. She loved both.

When it comes to bandages that are popular in the UK and less popular in the US, Dawn said America actually has most of what they have. “Although people should definitely try the brown gravy! Or even the spreader, you’ll love or hate this one!”

Dawn does lots of other American food taste testing videos on her TikTok. Like this viral video series where she tries American candy:

Dawn said: “I’ve always been very curious about the differences between UK and US – and that includes the food! So I was extremely excited and interested to try as many different things as I did. possible. Having a large American audience on TikTok also makes me even more curious to try all the different things out there! “

So folks in the US – what foods should people in UK try? And folks in the UK, what foods should Americans try? Let us know in the comments!


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 45 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Sudan has taken a milestone, but should now send ICC suspects to The Hague

35 mins ago

More anti-coup protests hit Myanmar after deadly night of raids

2 hours ago

International Women’s Day, 2021 – More women leaders make better companies

3 hours ago

Here’s a look at decades of Huskies in the Iditarod of Alaska

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button