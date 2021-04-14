This 18-year-old climate activist fights to save his beloved village in Alaska

Courtesy of Kimberly Jackson Carl Smith

Much like his parents and grandparents before him, Alaskan teenager Carl Smith made a living from the land, whether it was fishing for salmon for dinner or collecting firewood for warmth in the winter.

But the climate emergency threatens the way Carl and members of his Yupik Eskimo family have lived for generations, prompting the teenager to take on a role he never imagined he had: that of a climate activist.

“I wanted to get the word out,” Carl, 18, told PEOPLE for the Earth Day special. “No one really knows what’s going on here in rural Alaska.”

For Carl, home is Akiak, a small village of about 400 people who depend on the Kuskokwim River for salmon in the summer, and geese and moose hunting in the spring and fall for food. stomach.

But as global temperatures rise, Alaska’s winters are shorter and shorter and the permafrost near Akiak is melting, causing large waves in the river that have eroded the shore as they crashed; Carl estimates that they have so far lost about 100 feet of ground.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince William speaks passionately about climate change in Pakistan, “Action must happen very soon”

“Last summer it hit 90 degrees and dead salmon were floating in the river,” he says. “The ice was so thick you could drive your snowmobile across the river to go geese hunting. But now it’s getting too hot… I want her to come back as she was.

Carl’s concerns received national attention in 2019, as he and 15 other teens filed a historic complaint with the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, accusing five countries of violating their rights as children by not doing enough to end the climate crisis and the threat it poses to their future.

The complaint was initiated by attorney Michael Hausfeld, who said Carl stood out because climate change directly affected his life.

The story continues

“He saw it firsthand. He watched his life slowly diminish and disappear,” Hausfeld told PEOPLE. “Carl could become an icon for the concept of intergenerational equity, which is an obligation of states to ensure a living planet for future generations.”

RELATED: Scientist unites moms to save planet: ‘most important thing’ is our children’s future

Carl, who has his high school diploma and plans to enroll in a training program to become a mechanic or plumber, traveled to New York for the Human Rights Day Summit, where he has met other activists like Greta Thunberg and Alexandria Villasenor, which are also part of the complaint.

“When I heard stories from people all over the world, I felt like I was with them,” he says. “We go through different things, but in a way it’s the same. I just felt connected to them in a certain way.”

RELATED: Greta Thunberg hopes 2021 will bring a climate ‘wake-up call’: ‘We have failed’ so far

Hausfeld says the group is hoping for a decision on the complaint in May – but regardless, Carl remains determined to create a better future.

“I’m going to keep telling everyone that the climate is coming, the climate is changing and it’s happening all over the world,” he says. “If we don’t do anything about it, we won’t have a home to live in. I just hope everyone is listening.”