Third wave in Europe will ‘wash up on our shores’, warns Boris Johnson

Britain must prepare for another wave of coronavirus infections imported from Europe as cases increase on the continent, the Prime Minister has warned.

Boris Johnson said he expected the third wave of Covid-19 infections, seen in countries like France and Italy, “to spread to our shores as well.”

But Mr Johnson said he did not think the European Union wanted to prevent vaccine exports from reaching the UK, following suggestions that Brussels could block supplies from crossing the Channel amid the difficulties with its own deployment.

Speaking to BAE Systems broadcasters in Lancashire on Monday, Mr Johnson said: ‘I have spoken to our (European) friends several times during this time – we are all facing the same pandemic, we have all the same problems.

“If there is one thing that deserves to be highlighted, it is that on the continent right now, you can unfortunately see that a third wave is underway.

“The people of this country should not be deluded that previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, it also hits our shores.

“I hope we will feel these effects in due course.

“That is why we are continuing our vaccination program as quickly as possible, but a vaccination campaign and the development of vaccines, their deployment – these are international projects and they require international cooperation.”

His comments come after several regions of France, including Pariss, spent their first weekend under a one-month limited lockdown.

Labor ghost house secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds responded by calling for a “more comprehensive hotel quarantine system,” and said it was “unacceptable” for a forced stay at the hotel to take place. applies to only 1% of international arrivals.

Care Minister Helen Whately, speaking earlier, said it was “premature” to consider booking holidays abroad with coronavirus rates rising elsewhere and urged Britons to “suspend “their travel plans abroad.

She told BBC Breakfast: “My advice is to be careful at the moment that people don’t book because as anyone can see we are in a situation where prices are going up in many places. countries in Europe and we also know something. that comes with increasing rates is increased rates of variants. “

Ms Whately, also addressing the vaccine feud with the EU, warned Brussels against “vaccine nationalism” over proposals to block exports of coronavirus vaccines to the UK.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has come under pressure over the relatively poor rollout of EU vaccines, stepped up rhetoric over the weekend, saying the EU has the power to “ban “the doses to leave the OR.

The threat reflects growing frustration on the continent that the EU is not receiving the supplies it expected from Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which makes the Oxford vaccine.

Reports have suggested that the latest focus in the series is on AstraZeneca vaccines produced at the Halix factory in the Netherlands, with officials arguing that they should be kept for the EU rather than allowed to be exported to the Kingdom. -United.

The Prime Minister appeared to cool down discussions over tensions between London and Brussels over vaccine supply when asked about the matter on Monday.

Mr Johnson held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday, after talks earlier in the week with Ms von der Leyen and Dutch and Belgian Prime Ministers Mark Rutte and Alexander De Croo.

“I take comfort in speaking to EU partners over the past few months that they do not want a blockade, I think this is very important,” Mr Johnson told broadcasters.

The prime minister is expected to hold further conversations with his EU counterparts ahead of a virtual summit on Thursday where EU leaders are expected to consider a possible export ban.

Downing Street told reporters he remained “confident” in the UK’s vaccine supply and the government was “on track” to deliver a blow to everyone over 50 by the 15th. April and to all adults by July.

The use of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe has raised fears about blood clots, although the European Medicines Agency concluded that it was a “safe and effective” vaccine.

On Monday, data from a US-led trial showed the vaccine is 79% effective in preventing Covid-19 and offers 100% protection against serious illness.

The jab, which has been the subject of controversy in Europe due to concerns about links to very rare blood clots, is also 100% effective in preventing people with serious illness from being discharged from hospital, according to the jab. ‘study.

Across the EU, just over 10% of adults have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but in the UK that figure is over 50%.

The continent is lagging behind the UK in deployment

Meanwhile, the prime minister faces a showdown this week with conservatives skeptical of locking in proposals to extend coronavirus laws by six months, extending them beyond June 21, when all restrictions should be removed.

Mr Johnson’s press secretary Allegra Stratton said he would “advocate” for the renewal of the emergency measures of the coronavirus law as part of his lockdown roadmap when it comes down to it. sent Conservative MPs to the powerful 1922 backbench committee.

No 10 confirmed Mr Johnson will privately observe a minute’s silence on Tuesday “to all those who have tragically lost their lives in the pandemic” as the country marks a year since the first lockdown.