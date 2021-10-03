Third victim dies after angry colleague is unleashed

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) – Authorities said on Sunday that a third victim died following a violent attack in which an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and left them injured another in the Florida home they shared.

Polk County Sheriff officials said electrician Shaun Runyon argued with his supervisor on Friday, hitting the man and fleeing the job site. He returned to the Davenport home where he was temporarily living with his colleagues on Saturday and beat a man to death while sleeping, killed another man on the porch and chased another victim down the street, hitting him hard with a bat, said Sheriff Grady Judd.

A fourth victim suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital. Another man, his wife and their 7-year-old daughter escaped unharmed. The authorities did not disclose the identity of the victims.

Runyon and seven colleagues and their families lived in the house rented by a Pennsylvania company, J & B Electric, Inc.

It’s unclear what sparked the brawl between Runyon, 39, and his supervisor on Friday, but Sheriff Judd said he confessed.

He was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated assault and battery. It was not immediately clear whether he had hired a lawyer to comment on the charges.

According to the sheriff, Runyon fled the house and showed up hours later at the home of a random couple in Lake Wales, wearing bloody clothes and telling them he had been raped.

Judd said the man threw away his bloody clothes at the house as they urged him to go to hospital where he was later taken into custody.