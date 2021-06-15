Things to watch out for during the Biden-Poutin summit

President Joe Biden has kept his personal strategy regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin a secret, but the White House is slowly releasing details on what to expect from the much-anticipated reunion of the two leaders.

Nuclear stability, cybersecurity and human rights were presented as the main agenda items for Wednesday’s meeting in Geneva.

“Nothing is on the table,” a senior administration official said on Tuesday, adding that they “did not expect a large number of deliverables.”

JILL BIDEN TAKES OVER AN ACTIVE ROLE OF FIRST LADY ON INAUGURAL TRAVEL ABROAD FOLLOWING MELANIA TRUMP’S STORY

But here’s a look at the high-stakes one-on-one logistics:

Putin will be the first

Putin is due to arrive at Villa La Grange, an 18th-century Swiss villa overlooking Lake Geneva, at 1 p.m. Central European Summer Time (7 a.m. EDT). Biden would follow shortly after.

Biden and Putin to be greeted by Swiss President

Biden and Poutine will meet with Guy Parmelin, President of Switzerland, in the library of Villa La Grange. Journalists and television crews will be invited to the meeting room for a short time, but only Parmelin will speak. Biden was welcomed to Switzerland by Parmelin on Tuesday.

Biden and Putin to participate in smaller bilateral meeting

The two presidents will be accompanied by their heads of diplomacy, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and translators for the first session. The press will again be allowed access for a short time.

Biden and Putin to participate in a larger discussion

Other key dignitaries will be added to the conversation, so the number of people in the room will be extended to Biden and Putin plus five other attendees, according to senior administration officials. Officials will release the names at a later date, the sources said.

No meal break

Senior administration officials estimate that talks between Biden and Putin will last between four and five hours, but no meals have been scheduled.

The story continues

“No breaking of the bread,” an official said.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Biden and Putin to hold separate press conferences

Unlike Helinski in 2018 with former President Donald Trump, Putin has to hold his own press conference before Biden speaks with reporters.

Washington Examiner Videos

Keywords: New, Biden, Biden administration, Joe biden, White House, Vladimir Poutine, State Department

Original author: Naomi lim

Original location: Things to watch out for during the Biden-Poutin summit