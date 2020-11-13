Thieves steal Nazi memorabilia from museum heists, police scheming

It was 2 a.m. on a Tuesday when the raid began to the eyewitness war museum in the town of Beek, the Netherlands.

First, a group of thieves teased to open the museum’s front door. “You can see it on our cameras,” museum director Wim Seelen said in a telephone interview.

But then they disappeared.

An hour later, the burglars returned to several station wagons. In a scene reminiscent of a robbery movie, they spread tires on the highway past the museum to create a roadblock, and parked a fake police car next to it, so it looked official.

Over the next five minutes, the group – perhaps 12 people in total, Mr Seelen said – kicked in the museum’s front door, smashed display cases and took what they had come for: nine mannequins wearing rare Nazi uniforms. Outfits included one worn by Hitler’s personal leader and one worn by a high ranking member of the SS