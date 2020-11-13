Thieves steal Nazi memorabilia from museum heists, police scheming
It was 2 a.m. on a Tuesday when the raid began to the eyewitness war museum in the town of Beek, the Netherlands.
First, a group of thieves teased to open the museum’s front door. “You can see it on our cameras,” museum director Wim Seelen said in a telephone interview.
But then they disappeared.
An hour later, the burglars returned to several station wagons. In a scene reminiscent of a robbery movie, they spread tires on the highway past the museum to create a roadblock, and parked a fake police car next to it, so it looked official.
Over the next five minutes, the group – perhaps 12 people in total, Mr Seelen said – kicked in the museum’s front door, smashed display cases and took what they had come for: nine mannequins wearing rare Nazi uniforms. Outfits included one worn by Hitler’s personal leader and one worn by a high ranking member of the SS
The thieves took other World War II memorabilia, Mr Seelen said, with a total value of around $ 1.5 million.
“It was done with military precision,” he added. The museum alarms went off, but the police, held back by the roadblock, arrived too late to catch anyone.
“Of course, I am terrified that this will happen again,” Mr. Seelen said.
The August 4 raid in Beek was only the most dramatic in a series of recent thefts from WWII museums in Europe, and the robberies are causing panic among similar institutions.
Since March, four museums in the Netherlands and Denmark have been broken into and memorabilia, including Nazi uniforms, have been stolen. The most recent raid took place on November 3, when thieves walked through a window in the German Museum of North Schleswig, in southern Denmark, and fled with three models in Nazi outfits.
Trustees of the four burgled institutions said in telephone interviews that they believed the thieves were acting on orders from collectors seeking to get their hands on rare Nazi memorabilia. But they weren’t sure if the thefts were committed by the same group or if they were just part of a disturbing trend.
Dutch and Danish police officers said in telephone interviews that they had no suspects in any of the robberies, but were looking for patterns.
Richard Bronswijk, of the Dutch Police Artistic Crime Unit, said his team had two theories: that wealthy collectors in Russia or Eastern Europe had ordered the thefts, or that they were committed by supporters of the extreme right. The second theory was less likely, he added, “because these guys don’t have a lot of money and like to buy replicas.”
The raid at the Eyewitness War Museum was incredibly professional, he said. “They really looked like ‘Ocean’s Twelve’,” he added, referring to the Hollywood film heist.
The Netherlands and Denmark, both occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II, have many small private and state-funded museums dedicated to the history of that conflict. Many have glass display cases filled with memorabilia, including weapons, and dioramas depicting scenes from the war, with mannequins in original uniforms. There are about 100 in the Netherlands alone, Seelen estimated.
Many Dutch museums have removed rare items or upgraded their security systems in response to recent thefts. the Arnhem War Museum has installed anti-tank barriers at its entrance, “so people can’t come with a big truck,” said Marina Moens, one of its owners.
Concern is also growing in Denmark. “I am sure that every museum takes precautions”, Henrik Skov Kristensen, director of the Froslev Camp Museum, said in a telephone interview. “But if anyone is determined to do something like this, they will.”
Mr Kristensen’s museum, located in a former prison camp in Denmark, was broken into in March. The burglars also took SS uniforms. After finding no leads, Danish police closed the investigation in April, he said.
Giel van Wassenhove, a Belgian merchant of military memorabilia, said in a telephone interview that the value of Nazi items had been increasing for years. “Anything that is stolen is very desirable, and the prices go crazy,” he said. “Everyone knows that if he wears a Nazi emblem, his price is high.”
An SS uniform can cost anywhere from $ 3,500 to $ 35,000, he said.
During the two robberies in the Netherlands, thieves stole a special rifle, the “FG 42”, which was used by Nazi paratroopers, said Mr van Wassenhove. Ten years ago, he said, this gun was worth about $ 60,000; today it is worth over $ 175,000.
But Mr van Wassenhove played down suggestions that a boom in far-right collectors was behind the price spikes. Most of the buyers were investors looking for a profit, he said.
Many museums may not realize the value of objects in their collections, added Van Wassenhove.
Those who do take no chances: Ms Moens from the Arnhem War Museum said that in addition to installing anti-tank barriers, the museum had removed all of its Nazi uniforms. In October, the Overloon War Museum returned two rare books he had borrowed from an Amsterdam institute, including a “Book of the Dead” listing 1,500 Holocaust victims at Auschwitz. Janneke Kennis, spokesperson for the museum, said the museum feared the books could be targeted by thieves.
Mr Seelen said the raid on the Eyewitness Museum was so devastating that for weeks afterward he considered closing. He said he knew he would never see the items again.
But WWII museums aren’t just hotbeds of memories, he said: they play an important educational role.
“World War II was a time of so much suffering that we have to tell the story, to make sure it never happens again,” he said. “I’m not going to stop telling this story.”
