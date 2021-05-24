Thieves Steal $ 1.4 Million Artifacts From English Castle
LONDON – Thieves broke into an imposing castle in the English countryside and took a rare bounty: rosaries that belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots, along with other gold and silver artifacts which authorities say were worth over $ 1.4 million.
The theft came just days after historic sites in England were allowed to reopen after months of lockdown, and police ask visitors who could have witnessed suspicious behavior before last Friday’s crime at Arundel Castle, about 60 miles southwest of London, to come forward.
Besides their material value, the stolen items were “of infinitely greater and invaluable historical significance,” a spokesperson for the castle administrators said in a statement. “We therefore urge anyone with information to report to the police to help them return these treasures to where they belong.”
The castle and its grounds, an almost millennial site that is the Duke of Norfolk’s main residence, had only reopened to visitors on Tuesday. Police said in a briefing on Sunday that thieves took the items from a shop window along a route taken by visitors and were investigating whether an abandoned car on fire found in a nearby village shortly after the burglary was linked to the crime. Other stolen items included several coronation cups and other gold and silver treasures.
But it was the tearing of the rosary, worn by Mary, Queen of Scots, during her execution in 1587, which seemed most keenly felt. Historians have called it an “irreplaceable” part of the national heritage. After being forced to abdicate and flee to England from Scotland, she was eventually found guilty of plotting to assassinate Queen Elizabeth I of England, her cousin, who saw her as a rival.
The pearls “symbolize her resistance – the only resistance she had left – against what was done to her,” wrote Professor Kate Williams, historian at the University of Reading, on Twitter, adding that the men around the Catholic royal had tried to force her to convert to Protestantism before her death and refused to allow a chaplain to pray with her. Many of her belongings have been lost or burnt to prevent them from becoming relics, which makes the pearls even more important, she said.
The heist was “definitely targeted,” said James Ratcliffe, director of recoveries at The Art Loss Register, a stolen art database, adding that it was unlikely that it was an accident that it coincided with the recent reopening of the castle, and that the culprits could have carried out a reconnaissance or even remained hidden in the castle after it closed on Friday.
Thieves have targeted other treasures from public displays in stately homes in England in recent years. In 2019, a fully functional 18 karat gold toilet – not an aristocratic indulgence but a work of art by Maurizio Cattelan – was stolen from Blenheim Palace, the sprawling stately home near Oxford where Winston Churchill was born. It has not yet been recovered. And in a similar crime, thieves broke into Sudeley castle in the South West of England, smashed a shop window and made jewelry and artifacts.
Even with their material value, these recognizable items would be hard to sell, Mr Ratcliffe said, and buyers would be wary of the potential for lawsuits if arrested. Untouched, they could fetch as little as 50,000 pounds (about $ 71,000). But if the artifacts were melted down to their basic materials – the “worst case scenario,” he said – they would lose their cultural value and be worth even less.
He kept his fingers crossed, he added, that thieves would “see reason” and return items anonymously to avoid getting caught. “There is a tremendous amount of risk for very little reward,” he said.