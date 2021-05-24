Thieves Steal $ 1.4 Million Artifacts From English Castle

LONDON – Thieves broke into an imposing castle in the English countryside and took a rare bounty: rosaries that belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots, along with other gold and silver artifacts which authorities say were worth over $ 1.4 million.

The theft came just days after historic sites in England were allowed to reopen after months of lockdown, and police ask visitors who could have witnessed suspicious behavior before last Friday’s crime at Arundel Castle, about 60 miles southwest of London, to come forward.

Besides their material value, the stolen items were “of infinitely greater and invaluable historical significance,” a spokesperson for the castle administrators said in a statement. “We therefore urge anyone with information to report to the police to help them return these treasures to where they belong.”

The castle and its grounds, an almost millennial site that is the Duke of Norfolk’s main residence, had only reopened to visitors on Tuesday. Police said in a briefing on Sunday that thieves took the items from a shop window along a route taken by visitors and were investigating whether an abandoned car on fire found in a nearby village shortly after the burglary was linked to the crime. Other stolen items included several coronation cups and other gold and silver treasures.