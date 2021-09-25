They said it: hybrid UN leaders, in their own words

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Many leaders say a lot about many things that affect them, their regions, the world: this is what the United Nations General Assembly consistently produces every year.

And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and highlights some thoughts – delivered in pre-recorded speeches or from the United Nations podium after a year-long pandemic hiatus – from leaders who may not have made it. headlines and airtime Friday, day four of the 2021 debate.

___

“Migrants have been the frontline contributors during the pandemic as essential workers in health and other emergency services. Yet many of them have been particularly affected due to the loss of jobs, wage cuts, lack of access to health and other social services, and forced return. “

– SHEIKH HASINA, Prime Minister of Bangladesh

___

“Conflict affects the lives of many people and every year we fail tens of thousands of children. We fail to protect them from violence, cruelty, harm and reaching their full potential. We fail to protect their right to be children. “

– ROBERT ABELA, Prime Minister of Malta

___

“Since the last time we met in person here at the UN, democracies around the world have been under pressure and even under attack. Irrational and dark forces have been at work, often aided and abetted by outside saboteurs. “

– IRAKLI GARIBASHVILI, Prime Minister of Georgia

___

“If we don’t have hope, people will stop believing in anything. “

– XAVIER BETTEL, Luxembourg Prime Minister

___

“Do not return to this great room in September 2022 to deplore a new inaction. Let us not come back next year to again denounce unilateralism, nationalism and the failure of collective action. “

– JOHN BRICEÑO, Prime Minister of Belize