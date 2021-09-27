They said it: hybrid UN leaders, in their own words

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Many leaders say a lot about many things that affect them, their regions, the world: this is what the United Nations General Assembly consistently produces every year.

And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and highlights some thoughts – delivered in pre-recorded speeches or from the United Nations podium after a year-long pandemic hiatus – from leaders who may not have done so. headlines and airtime on Monday, the sixth and final day of the 2021 debate.

___

“In recovering from the pandemic, we cannot go back to the status quo. We must do better and build a greener, bluer, fairer and more sustainable future. “

– Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland

___

“Although contemporary issues demand our attention and attention, Grenada and the Caribbean community remain cognizant of the history and impact of slavery.”

– Oliver Joseph, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Grenada

___

“There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has endangered the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We must not allow this crisis to hamper our ambitions and hopes, because the principles underlying the Sustainable Development Goals are essential to better rebuild in the post-COVID-19 recovery. “

– Luca Beccari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of San Marino

___

“The extreme pace of human progress in the 21st century has demonstrated that we have the capacity and ingenuity to fight climate change and develop the means of production and consumption to support humanity, while protecting our planet. “

– Kenneth Darroux, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Dominica

___

“Cuts in international funding for programs to promote resilience and adaptation to climate change have had a negative impact and constitute a major challenge for developing countries.

– Véronica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mozambique