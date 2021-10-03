They helped build modern India but are shrinking as a people

Always a small drop in India’s vast population, the Parsi community quickly adapted to British colonial rule. Its merchant class established links with various Indian communities. After independence, they held key roles in science, industry and commerce. The Parsi Trusts have funded affordable housing projects and scholarships and supported important institutions such as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and the National Center for the Performing Arts.

Among the eminent Parsis are the founders of the vast conglomerate of Tata, as well as the early members of the Indian independence movement and the Indian National Congress, once the dominant political party. The most famous Parsi outside India could be Freddie mercury, the singer of Queen, born Farrokh Bulsara.

But the community’s population, which stood at 114,000 in 1941, today numbers around 50,000 by some estimates. The decline has been so drastic that while India is considering measures to discourage more children in some states, the government has prompted Parsi couples have more children, apparently with little effect.

Walk into a Parsi business in Mumbai, home to the largest concentration of Parsis in India, and you will hardly see anyone under the age of 50. Parsi restaurants feel like a club for the elderly.

This Mumbai community sees around 750 deaths per year and only around 150 births, according to local leaders. In Surat, another town where Parsis has made a name for himself, deaths have almost tripled in the past three years, while births remain few.

“When your numbers drop, where are you going to find the same number of people who are excellent in their fields? Said Jehangir Patel, who publishes Parsiana, one of the oldest magazines dedicated to the community.

The question of continuity hangs over even the most famous name in the Parsi community: the Tata family, who run one of the world’s greatest business empires.