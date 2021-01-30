They flock to America to make their fortune playing video games

And wages are increasing in North America. The average for a starting five on a team has gone from $ 300,000 to $ 460,000 since 2018, Greeley said. The highest paid players in the United States, Mr. Wolf said, could earn up to $ 500,000 more than their elite counterparts in a country like South Korea.

Many of the 10 teams in the League Championship Series are backed by billionaires who also own traditional American sports teams. But sport has not yet become a cash cow. To participate in League of Legends, teams had to pay Riot $ 10-13 million.

Riot declined to say how much he’s made from League of Legends, and analysts don’t think he’s directly benefitting from esports. But SuperData, a research company, estimated that the game itself generated more than $ 1.8 billion in revenue last year.

A few blocks from Riot’s headquarters in West Los Angeles – where games are normally held – is Sawtelle Boulevard, where esports stars frequent ramen restaurants and boba shops. Korean transplant recipients often spend their weekends in Koreatown, where they can find food that reminds them of home, said Genie Doi, an e-sports immigration lawyer.

Work-life balance in the United States is another draw for players who are tired of doing 18-hour training days and even developing wrist injuries, said Kang Jun-hyeok, a South Korean League of Legends player who was part of the team. Coach and Managing Director of Liquid. Although South Korea and China have made progress in recent years, he said, the culture is one of “hard work, grinding until you collapse,” Kang said. , 31 years.

North American teams present these advantages to potential players as they enter a difficult court to court the best free agents before other teams. Once a player decides to sign a contract, Ms Doi helps the team apply for a visa, which she says is usually granted despite the unusual profession.