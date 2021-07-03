World
‘They fell’: how Boeing 737 pilots survived Hawaii ditching – Times of India
HONOLULU: The trouble began minutes after a Boeing Co 737 freighter took off from Honolulu for an overnight freighter to the nearby island of Maui.
As the 46-year-old plane climbed at the start of the scheduled 24-minute trip on Friday, one of its engines shut off. The relatively common failure was strained when Transair flight 810 began to lose altitude as its flight crew attempted to return for a landing, according to an air traffic radio call recording released by LiveATC.net .
“We’re also going to lose the other engine. It’s very hot, ”a pilot said over the radio. “We are in slow motion. It doesn’t look good.
A controller at Daniel K Inouye International Airport then told the crew that the airport firefighters had been alerted.
“You have to inform the Coast Guard,” replied the pilot.
A few minutes later, the controller said, “Looks like they’ve fallen into the water.”
This sparked a spectacular rescue off the coast of Oahu, as two pilots who may have suffered rare double engine failure struggled to survive.
the US Coast Guard located the 737 in a field of debris at around 2:30 a.m. – about 50 minutes after the initial alert.
“We first saw a man waving his hand from the tail of the plane,” said Lt. Gleb Borovok, a Coast Guard crew member aboard the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter that arrived at the scene. , in an interview with Hawaii News Now. “Then we saw another man floating on a cargo bed. ”
Rescuers initially focused on the pilot hanging on the packages, said Borovok and Lt. Alex Mead, who flew the helicopter. But then the tail of the plane started to sink, pushing the man perched there into the water. The helicopter deployed a swimmer and hoisted the Transair pilot aboard.
The Transair aviator on the packages was picked up by a Honolulu firefighter rescue boat amid seas as high as five feet (1.52 meters) and winds of 17 miles per hour (27 kilometers on time).
Both airmen were injured and rushed to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. One of them, 58, was in intensive care in critical condition, according to Hawaii News Now. The other, 50, was in serious condition with a “head injury and multiple lacerations,” the outlet said.
The ill-fated Boeing 737-200 began its commercial life in 1975 carrying passengers for Pacific Western Airlines, decades before the new Max passenger model who was grounded for 20 months after two fatal accidents. The emergency water landing off Hawaii marks the second time this year that an old jet 737 has been destroyed. In January, a Sriwijaya Air A passenger flight crashed off the coast of Indonesia, killing all 62 people aboard the 737-500.
United States National Transport Safety Office said he was sending a team of 10 investigators to the crash site in Hawaii. Transair said it was working with federal authorities to investigate the cause, while its “most immediate concern is the care and recovery of our colleagues.”
Boeing said it was in contact with safety officials, as did Pratt & Whitney, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp, which supplied the JT8D engines used by the 737-200.
Boeing lost 1.3% to $ 236.68 at the close in New York. Raytheon climbed less than 1% to $ 86.70.
“Are you able to climb?” “
Flight 810, dubbed Transair and operated by Rhoades Aviation Inc, took off for Kahului shortly after 1:30 a.m. local time and climbed to about 2,100 feet (640 meters), according to a runway published by Flightradar24.com.
The plane made a right turn over the ocean and turned back toward the airport, plunging into the water about 11 minutes later. The track provided by FlightRadar24 does not show the altitude and normally smooth speeds of a typical flight, suggesting that the pilots may have had difficulty controlling the aircraft.
In the air traffic record, the controller first tells the aircraft to “maintain 2000 if that’s the altitude you like” and asks for more details of their urgency.
One pilot replied that “this is all good” and said he would provide the information in “a little bit”.
But the situation quickly deteriorated during the short time they were in the air. Apparently responding to an alert from the tower that the flight was too low, the controller asked, “Are you able to climb at all?” ”
“No, negative,” replied the pilot.
After initially advising the plane to return to Honolulu, telling them they were “cleared to land on any runway,” the controller told them Kalaeloa Airport was closer.
“We would like the nearest airport runway please,” replied one of the pilots.
Two calls from air traffic control to the crew then apparently went unanswered.
Flight Sully
Engine failures that result in the loss of a jet are extremely rare. The 737, like all twin-engine airplanes, is designed to fly on one turbojet if the others malfunction, and maintenance programs are designed to ensure that the same problem does not occur on both engines at the same time.
Although it is not clear what happened with the Transair plane, if the plane lost both power plants, the potential causes could range from a maintenance error to fuel problems or an error in the way the pilots responded to the initial emergency.
It was not clear why the second engine may have overheated. Flying on a single engine shouldn’t put undue strain on the operating power plant, said Jeffrey Guzzetti, former FAA accident investigation chief.
Because two-engine failures are so unlikely, investigators will want to look for some sort of common problem that may have played a role in each, Guzzetti said.
The jets are designed to be able to submerge in water and float for a period of time, in accordance with federal regulations. In 2009, a US Airways jet crashed into a flock of birds in New York City and lost power in both engines – the plane that flies Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger landed on the Hudson River.
Pratt has produced more than 14,000 of its JT8D engines since the turbine entered service on the Boeing 727 in 1964, according to the engine manufacturer’s website. About 2,400 are still in service.
Transair began operations in 1982 and claims to offer Hawaii’s oldest all-cargo service. It specializes in inter-island transportation between all major Hawaiian destinations, according to its website.
