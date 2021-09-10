“They didn’t need September 11 to embolden themselves”

Medan, Indonesia – Ali Imron, one of the deadly bombings on the Indonesian island of Bali in 2002, says the first he saw of the World Trade Center (WTC) and Pentagon attacks on September 11, 2001, was on the front page of his local newspaper.

“Our family didn’t have a television back then,” Imron told Al Jazeera. The 52-year-old was sentenced to life in prison for his role in planning the Bali bombings which killed more than 200 people, many of them foreign tourists. “But I immediately guessed it was our friends’ jihad.”

Twenty years ago, Imron was a member of Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), an intransigent group founded in 1993 in Indonesia, which still has more than 1,600 active members according to Indonesian authorities. The OMC is historically linked to al-Qaeda, which has claimed September 11th and was headed by Osama bin Laden.

The September 11 attacks, when al Qaeda operatives hijacked four commercial planes and crashed them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, have echoed around the world.

More than 2,500 people from 90 countries have been killed and analysts say the event had a direct impact on the development of violent extremist networks in Southeast Asia, some of which were already working with al Qaeda.

“September 11 occurred at a time when Abdullah Sungkar, the founder of Jemaah Islamiyah, the region’s largest militant network, had died two years earlier and [its spiritual leader] Abu Bakar Bashir left [Jemaah Islamiyah’s military commander] Hambali is collaborating with al-Qaida on attacks against Western targets. But it divided Jemaah Islamiyah because it went against Sungkar’s approach of patiently building the force necessary to overthrow the Soeharto regime, ”Quinton Temby, assistant professor of public policy at Al Jazeera, told Al Jazeera. Monash University, Indonesia.

Indonesian policeman inspects the scene after the bombings in Kuta on October 12, 2002 [File: Jonathan Drake/Reuters]

“Jemaah Islamiyah has never been an affiliate, let alone a franchise, of al Qaeda. But he was a key al Qaeda in the rise of global jihad. Jemaah Islamiyah provided logistical support to some of the September 11 hijackers in Malaysia, ”he said.

Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, who were on the plane that crashed into the Pentagon, crossed Malaysia en route to the United States. They are believed to have met Indonesian JI figures including Encep Nurjaman, aka Hambali, who now faces a military commission at Guantanamo Bay on a series of terrorism-related charges after 18 years of detention in the United States.

A report by the Special Senate Committee on Intelligence released in 2014, also known as the “Torture Report”, alleged that Hambali transferred funds to French national Zacarias Moussaoui to enroll in a flight school in the States. United to train as a potential hijacker before September 11. Moussaoui would later be sentenced to life in prison after being arrested in August 2001 and pleaded guilty to plotting to kill United States citizens on September 11.

“The small number of Southeast Asian militants working closely with al-Qaeda were emboldened by September 11, but few knew about the plot in advance and most were shocked by its’ success. “, Said Temby.

In the years that followed, members of JI and al Qaeda continued to support each other, Temby added, with al Qaeda providing funds for attacks in Southeast Asia such as the Bali bombings.

‘Turning’

While Imron was one of the members of Jemaah Islamiyah who claims he was unaware of the plans for 9/11, he told Al Jazeera that the group was inspired by the attacks, even going so far as ‘to plan the Bali bombings as a kind of “tribute”.

“I still remember it,” he said. “Imam Samudra wanted to carry out the Bali bombing on September 11 to commemorate the anniversary of the World Trade Center attack, but time was running out.

Ali Imron, center, was sentenced to life in prison in 2003 after saying he was sorry his actions killed innocent people [File: Widhia/EPA]

The bombing finally took place on October 12, with attackers targeting lively bars in Kuta.

Imron added that the original plan was to attack warships in the port of Singapore, but they turned their attention to Bali after seeing the scale of 9/11. High-ranking members like Hambali also agreed with bin Laden’s controversial statements that sought to justify the killings of ordinary people in addition to military targets.

Imron says he and other members of his group showed clips of the WTC attacks as well as video messages from the perpetrators, which had been shown online and widely circulated, to the two suicide bombers who then detonated suicide vests. at the Sari Club and at Paddy’s. Pub.

“We showed them the videos for several days before the Bali bombings,” Imron told Al Jazeera. “The suicide bombers weren’t afraid, but the videos of the September 11 attacks gave them a boost.

Imam Samudra, a senior member of JI, and two of Imron’s brothers, Mukhlas and Amrozi, were executed in Indonesia in 2009 for their role in organizing the Bali bombings. Imron was sentenced to life after expressing remorse and apologizing during his trial.

Noor Huda Ismail, a former member of the extremist Muslim group Darul Islam, told Al Jazeera ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that it was the Bali attacks that were “a turning point” in his life after discovering his former roommate. was involved.

Bali suicide bombers watched video of 9/11 attacks before attacking Kuta, killing nearly 200 people [File: Peter Morgan/Reuters]

Bomb maker Mubarok, who shared a room with Ismail at the Islamic boarding school, made some of the explosive devices used in the attacks and was sentenced to life imprisonment with Imron in 2003.

Ismail, who says he wondered how his former roommate came to choose the path he chose, founded the Institute for International Peace Building and runs deradicalization programs and workshops in Indonesia and monitors threats from intransigent groups throughout the region.

“The September 11 attacks have strongly shaped the evolution of the global landscape of security threats in Southeast Asia,” he said.

Ismail says that over the past 20 years, groups such as al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIL) have established their networks in the context of local conflicts and have been operating clandestinely in various countries in Southeast Asia. , recruiting local actors to achieve their goals and objectives “through the use of terror” demonstrated on September 11.

According to Judith Jacob, senior analyst at Protection Group International, it is necessary to look back and forth to understand the true extent of the impact of the event.

Even before September 11, JI had carried out attacks.

On September 14, 2000, the group bombed the Jakarta Stock Exchange, killing 15 people. Later that year, he carried out a series of coordinated bombings on churches on Christmas Eve, killing 18 people.

Abu Sayyaf kidnapped 21 people in Sipadan and took them to his stronghold of Jolo, triggering a month-long hostage crisis [File: Romy Florante/AFP]

There was also violence in the Philippines such as the Rizal Day attacks on December 30, 2000, in which 22 people died, coordinated attacks in Manila, regular clashes with security forces in the south, market bombings. and kidnappings.

In April 2000, Abu Sayyaf, previously considered more of a rogue bandits, snatched 21 people from the Malaysian diving island of Sipadan – half of whom were foreign tourists – holding them for ransom on Jolo in the Philippines and triggering a crisis of hostages for several months.

Jolo remains one of the most dangerous places in the region and Abu Sayyaf has now affiliated with ISIL.

“September 11 definitely inspired activists in Southeast Asia with the scale of the devastation and the daring of the attack,” said Jacob. “But they didn’t need to be emboldened.”