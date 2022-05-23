‘They basically got everything wrong’: A Russian diplomat speaks out on the war.

It was the latest instance of unrest in the Russian elite to emerge in the public eye. Mr. Putin’s climate envoy, Anatoly Chubais, stepped down and left the country in March, reportedly because of his opposition to the war, but he has not commented publicly. Several Russian state television journalists have quit, including an employee who stormed the set of a live news broadcast with an antiwar poster. And some business leaders have spoken out, including a banking tycoon who said the Kremlin had forced him into a fire sale of his assets because of his opposition to the war.

But the Kremlin has gone to extraordinary lengths to silence such dissent. On state television, the war’s opponents are regularly branded as traitors. A law signed by Mr. Putin in March punishes “false information” about the war — potentially defined as anything that contradicts the government line — with as much as 15 years in prison. Partly as a result, there have been next to no government officials to have spoken out against the invasion.

In a phone interview from Geneva, Mr. Bondarev said he felt safer speaking out being abroad, but that he felt he was in a state of “total uncertainty” and did not know what would happen to him.

He said that while he believed he was in the minority among Russian diplomats for opposing the war, he was not alone. He said that he knew several diplomats who had resigned quietly after the war began. It was impossible to verify that claim.

“There are people — not so few — who think as I do,” he said. “But most, I think, are still in the thrall of this propaganda that they receive and that they, in part, create.”