‘They aim to kill’: doctors in Gaza share experiences as war rages

Gaza City – For more than 10 days, Palestinian doctors at the main al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip have worked tirelessly to save lives during the relentless shelling of the besieged enclave by the Israeli military.

At least 230 people, including 65 children, have been killed since Israel began bombing the Gaza Strip on May 10. More than 1,500 were injured.

The murder this week of two senior doctors – Ayman Abu al-Ouf, head of internal medicine at al-Shifa hospital, and psychiatric neurologist Mooein Ahmad al-Aloul – have dealt yet another psychological blow to doctors already working under immense pressure and facing severe shortage of medical resources due to wars and a 14 year blockade.

Al Jazeera spoke to al-Shifa’s doctors about what it means, physically and emotionally, to work in a raging conflict. Their interviews below are edited for brevity and clarity.

Sarah El-Saqqa, 33, general surgery

Sarah El-Saqqa [Ashraf Amra/Al Jazeera]

“During the current escalation, I work under pressure for about 13 hours a day – I come to the hospital at 7:30 pm and leave at 8 or 8:30 am the next day.

“It’s stressful and exhausting… being away from your family in the midst of all the bombing is worrying. I am afraid that a member of my family is among the people we see in the hospital.

“These are very difficult cases, as you only see in wars. We don’t know what kind of weapons are used, but targeting is about killing, not terrorizing or causing injury. Most of the cases received at the hospital are from people who have been killed or who have serious injuries.

“The death of Dr Ayman Abu al-Auf was one of the hardest things to hear. He taught me at university and then I became his colleague in the internal medicine department of the hospital, which he headed.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip is a war crime and a crime of genocide, and international human rights organizations must intervene to end this war and not allow it to repeat itself.”

Hani al-Shanti, 42, consultant vascular specialist

Hani al-Shanti [Ashraf Amra/Al Jazeera]

“In this war, the number of people killed is greater than the number of people seriously injured. During the 2014 war, when the Shati camp was hit, there were a lot of injuries and we had to spend several days in the operating room to save lives. I am not a military expert but this time the main goal seems to kill people. This is why we have had fewer surgeries to save lives.

“At the hospital we feel safe, but my anxiety for my wife, children and family members is high. At home, this feeling is all the more intense when the bombardment is around you, near you. I live in a state of emergency at home and in the hospital.

“The noise of the bombardments during this war is terrifying; the noise itself caused injuries, and there were deaths from heart attacks from missile noise and not from direct injury.

“We suffer from a lack of sleep, in the hospital or at home. This causes chronic insomnia and depression. In addition, the war has started to affect services such as water, electricity and waste, in addition to the spread of COVID-19, leaving the health sector on the brink of collapse.

“The martyrdom of my colleague Ayman Abu al-Auf and his family has been devastating. Only her son survived the attack but is in intensive care. He has no knowledge of their deaths and wonders every day about his father and his family – we have told him they are in the surgical department.

“The world oppressed the Gaza Strip. We will remain in crises and wars for several reasons: the Israelis are breaking their promises and international donors are not keeping their promises to either rebuild or lift the siege.

“I wish Gaza could live in peace. I would like to be able to live in an independent country, to live in dignity.

In the middle of Awad, 48, a specialist in vascular surgery

In the middle of Awwad [Ashraf Amra/Al Jazeer]

“The doctors are there 24 hours a day. We start the day by examining the injured to see if there have been any complications or if there is a need for medical intervention or surgery.

“The need for vascular surgery during this war is not as it was during the Major demonstrations of the March of Return when Israeli snipers fired to neutralize Palestinians, especially those under the age of 18. This time, most of the people brought to the hospital are already dead.

“There are explosions like we’ve never experienced before. It affected the psychological state of our children. Our children haven’t seen a beautiful day for over 15 years.

“I think about my family at home all day, but when I come to the hospital I forget about the anxiety because God protects them.

“There is a shortage of medical equipment and devices. We have expertise that is not available in neighboring countries. When medical delegations come here, they are amazed at what we are doing in the area.

“An international stand is necessary. We are a defenseless people and our media and our arsenal are weak, unlike that of Israel. I have another nationality, I am Russian and I voted for President Vladimir Putin. I want to ask for support from us Russian citizens to put an end to this escalation and the massacres. My wife is also Russian, she has witnessed three Israeli wars in Gaza and can cope better than I can with the current situation.

“I fear that future generations of Palestinians will be disfigured by the weapons and bombs that Israel uses. We do not have laboratories to examine them, but this question will become evident in the years to come. Cancers are in abundance and this is the result of what they used in previous wars.

Muhammad Ibrahim al-Ron, 40, consultant surgeon and head of the general surgery department

Muhammad Ibrahim al-Ron [Ashraf Amra/Al Jazeera]

“In this war, it’s difficult. The family needs you and the hospital needs you, but you can’t be in two places at the same time. In the hospital, work is divided into three shifts that work for 24 hours and rest for 24 hours. But we also come in during the rest periods.

“The enemy is focused on killing innocent civilians. Most of the cases resulting from the bombing of houses are children and women. These are military tactics, maybe the enemy is trying to beat people psychologically, and killing sows fear among people and destabilizes them. This is the reality that I see.

“General morale in the Gaza Strip is high in response to [the events in] Jerusalem. But there is also fear because they are bombing civilians, so that the movement of people and their displacement is not the same as before.

“The war struck the heart of Gaza, the economy, businesses, the press, towers, civilians and others.

“The health sector is suffering from the blockade. There have been good times and bads throughout, but it got worse during the coronavirus crisis. We don’t have the equipment. We work with primitive devices and we need a lot of medical equipment, training and maintenance of diagnostic and therapeutic devices.

“The 15 years of the blockade correspond to 150 years of medical progress taking place outside the Gaza Strip. What is needed now is a just solution to the Palestinian problem, so that we can live like the others. “

Abdul Hadi Mohammad Abu Shahla, 37, doctor of vascular surgery

Abdul Hadi Mohammad Abu Shahla [Ashraf Amra/Al Jazeera]

“Since this war started, we arrive at the hospital at 7 am and work 24 hours, then we rest for a day. We receive cases requiring medical intervention, specializing in vascular surgery. But we also assist in other specialties, such as general surgery and thoracic surgery.

“We are dealing with cases from all over the Gaza Strip. One of the most difficult situations was when an 11-year-old child came to us with shrapnel lodged in the aorta and hepatic artery. [supplying the liver]. We used a synthetic artery patch to repair the artery and the operation was successful. But the child died two days later from head and chest injuries.

“The nights when I am home with my family at home reassure me, and the nights when I work in the hospital… it is difficult to find a balance between treating the injured and thinking about my family and watching them.

“But we still have energy and the teams are ready to continue working despite the shortage of medical supplies which is acute in times of wars and crises.

“I want the war to end, because most cases are martyrs.”