These photos show the timeless appeal of travel and tourism

Under confinement, travel photography fueled our jealousy, longing, and admiration. For travelers of the 1800s, photographs were important in another way: “You might have been to this place, but you couldn’t take a picture of it, so you buy one to show people back home.” said Jamie Allen, an associate curator at the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York.

An upcoming exhibit takes a look at the museum’s extensive collection of travel and sightseeing images over the years. Lilyan Jones is the project cataloger for the Alden Scott Boyer collection at the Eastman Museum. Working with the museum’s collection of photographs, she reviews over 13,000 objects that have been donated to the museum, some ranging from the very beginning of photography to the 1950s.

“I chose this theme because when I was starting to work on it, we were stuck inside. I thought it would be nice to look at pictures from all over the world, ”Jones told BuzzFeed News. “There are a lot of early sights of Egypt, of people climbing the pyramids; there are also the first views of India and Japan and even Niagara Falls. ”