These photos show the timeless appeal of travel and tourism
Under confinement, travel photography fueled our jealousy, longing, and admiration. For travelers of the 1800s, photographs were important in another way: “You might have been to this place, but you couldn’t take a picture of it, so you buy one to show people back home.” said Jamie Allen, an associate curator at the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York.
An upcoming exhibit takes a look at the museum’s extensive collection of travel and sightseeing images over the years. Lilyan Jones is the project cataloger for the Alden Scott Boyer collection at the Eastman Museum. Working with the museum’s collection of photographs, she reviews over 13,000 objects that have been donated to the museum, some ranging from the very beginning of photography to the 1950s.
“I chose this theme because when I was starting to work on it, we were stuck inside. I thought it would be nice to look at pictures from all over the world, ”Jones told BuzzFeed News. “There are a lot of early sights of Egypt, of people climbing the pyramids; there are also the first views of India and Japan and even Niagara Falls. ”
The George Eastman Museum was named after the founder of the Kodak company. Eastman was a pioneer of film and photography, and the museum rightly claims to be the first in the world to focus solely on photography.
“The first travel photographs were going to be seen by people who weren’t able to travel themselves,” Allen said. “Now that the trips are open, you can go to more places and see more things. Our definition of travel photography has changed.
Allen said the purpose of the exhibit is to remove gems from the museum’s collection that are typically not shown. Of the 450,000 total items in the photography department, she said, “some of these photographs don’t see the light of day. There are photographs by Ansel Adams that are more surprising, and it gives you the opportunity to look at other things a photographer has done than what he’s famous for.
She added: “Tourist sites weren’t that prescriptive back then. At first you didn’t have your own camera, so the person making the picture is a professional photographer, and you buy that picture from them or from a store.
Here, we’ve taken a look at some of our favorites from this show, which include photographs from over 100 years ago.
