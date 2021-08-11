These photos show the immense scale of the forest fires ravaging Greece

Hundreds of forest fires in Greece have forced people to evacuate as the nation struggles to regain control of the natural disaster.

On the Greek island of Evia, which produces many staples including olives, figs and honey, forest fires have forced residents and their animals to board ferries and temporary shelters. “The past few days have been among the most difficult for our country in decades,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. “We are facing a natural disaster of unprecedented magnitude. The causes of the fires have not yet been determined, although they are inextricably linked to man-made climate change. The planet has already warmed by 2.1 degrees since 1880, according to NASA, exacerbating the frequency and scale of natural disasters. The seasons of forest fires are lengthening. And the heat waves become hotter, occurring more frequently and lasting longer.

These photos show the bravery of those fighting to put out the flames and the hardships of those evacuating, carrying with them personal items and injured or burned animals.