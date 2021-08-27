These photos show the devastating consequences of the deadly Kabul airport attacks

Two explosions outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday a scene of carnage and destruction, with at least 13 US servicemen and an unknown number of Afghan civilians killed.

The attacks were reportedly carried out by suicide bombers and ISIS gunmen, US officials said, adding that they were still working to calculate “the total loss.” The attacks only added to the chaos, panic and fear at the airport; crowds of Afghan families have been struggling to flee Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the country. The footage showed rescue workers and civilians rushing to help those injured by the explosions and gunfire.

Here’s a look at the consequences of deadly attacks: