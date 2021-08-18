These photos of Haiti show the pain and turmoil caused by consecutive natural disasters

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Grace hit the island of Haiti on Tuesday, days after a Deadly earthquake devastated Caribbean nation. Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake killed more than 1,000 people and left tens of thousands homeless.

Days after the earthquake, bodies still lie in the streets as authorities grapple with chaos and inclement weather. Some hospitals are now structurally too dangerous in the aftermath of the disaster, forcing medical staff to treat patients outside. Many other people are too scared to go home, fearing that another shake will bring them down.

As people seek shelter, often in makeshift tents, aid workers deliver food and treat the injured. Save the Children provided around 250 families with tarpaulins, jerry cans and baby care kits, but the help group says time worsens the already dire situation.

“I see children crying in the streets, people asking us for food, but we too are short of food,” said Carl-Henry Petit-Frère, field manager for Save the Children. The Associated Press. “The organizations here are doing what they can, but we need more supplies. Food, clean water and shelter are most needed, and we need them quickly. “

Deeply impoverished and unstable country, Haiti is still reeling from the devastating earthquake of 2010 which killed more than 200,000 people, as well as the assassination of its president last month and the pursuit coronavirus pandemic.