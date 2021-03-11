There is a global plan to conserve nature. Indigenous peoples could lead the way.

With one million species threatened with extinction, dozens of countries are working to protect at least 30% of the planet’s land and water by 2030. Their goal is to strike a global deal in the negotiations that will take place. will be held in China later this year. to keep intact natural areas such as old growth forests and wetlands that nourish biodiversity, store carbon and filter water.

But many people who have successfully protected nature for generations will not decide the deal: indigenous communities and others who have made room for animals, plants and their habitats, not by fencing off nature. , but deriving a small income from it. . The key to their success, according to research, is not extracting too much.

In the Brazilian Amazon, indigenous peoples put their bodies at risk to protect indigenous lands threatened by loggers and ranchers. In Canada, a group of First Nations have created a huge park to block mining. In Papua New Guinea, fishing communities have established no-fishing zones. And in Guatemala, residents of a large nature reserve harvest high-value timber in small quantities. In fact, some of these logs could become new bike paths on the Brooklyn Bridge.