There is a global plan to conserve nature. Indigenous peoples could lead the way.
With one million species threatened with extinction, dozens of countries are working to protect at least 30% of the planet’s land and water by 2030. Their goal is to strike a global deal in the negotiations that will take place. will be held in China later this year. to keep intact natural areas such as old growth forests and wetlands that nourish biodiversity, store carbon and filter water.
But many people who have successfully protected nature for generations will not decide the deal: indigenous communities and others who have made room for animals, plants and their habitats, not by fencing off nature. , but deriving a small income from it. . The key to their success, according to research, is not extracting too much.
In the Brazilian Amazon, indigenous peoples put their bodies at risk to protect indigenous lands threatened by loggers and ranchers. In Canada, a group of First Nations have created a huge park to block mining. In Papua New Guinea, fishing communities have established no-fishing zones. And in Guatemala, residents of a large nature reserve harvest high-value timber in small quantities. In fact, some of these logs could become new bike paths on the Brooklyn Bridge.
“If you want to save only insects and animals and not indigenous peoples, there is a big contradiction,” said José Gregorio Díaz Mirabal, who heads a coordination group, the coordinator of indigenous organizations in the Amazon River basin. “We are one ecosystem.”
Nature is healthier on more than a quarter of the world’s land that indigenous peoples manage or own, according to several scientific studies. Indigenous-managed lands in Brazil, Canada, and Australia have as much or more biodiversity than lands set aside for conservation by the federal and other governments, the researchers found.
This is in stark contrast to the history of conservation, which has a troubled record of forcing people off their lands. So it is with a mixture of hope and concern that many Indigenous leaders view this latest global goal, known as the 30×30, led by Britain, Costa Rica and France. Some want a higher goal – more than 50 percent, according to the organization of Mr. Díaz Mirabal – while others fear they can again be pushed in the name of conservation.
Defend the land, protect vital forests
In the Brazilian Amazon, Awapu Uru Eu Wau Wau puts his life on the line to protect the riches of his ancestral lands: jaguars, endangered brown woolly monkeys and natural springs from which 17 important rivers flow. Its people, the native Uru Eu Wau Wau, have a legal right to the land, but must constantly defend it against armed intruders.
Just beyond their 7,000 square mile territory, cattle ranchers and soybean planters have razed much of the forest. Their land is one of the last protected forests and savannas in the Brazilian state of Rondônia. Illegal loggers often encroach.
So Mr. Uru Eu Wau Wau, who uses the name of his community as a family name, patrols the forest with poison arrows. Others in his community keep watch with drones, GPS equipment and video cameras. He is preparing his 11 and 13 year old daughter and son to defend him in the years to come.
“Nobody knows what will happen to us and I will not live forever,” said Uru Eu Wau Wau. “We have to let our children do things.”
The risks are high. Mr. Uru Eu Wau Wau’s cousin, Ari Uru Eu Wau Wau, was assassinated last april, which is part of a frightening pattern among land defenders across the Amazon. In 2019, the most recent year for which data are available, at least 46 were murdered across Latin America. Many were indigenous.
Community efforts have disproportionate benefits for the world’s 7.75 billion people: the Amazon, which accounts for half of the world’s remaining tropical rainforest, helps regulate Earth’s climate and nourishes a invaluable genetic diversity. Studies show Indigenous property rights are essential to reduce illegal deforestation in the Amazon.
A collapse of nature
Nature is under assault because humans are gobbling up land to grow food, harvest wood, and dig minerals, all while overfishing the oceans. To make matters worse, the burning of fossil fuels warms the planet and make things more difficult so that animals and plants survive.
According to some researchers, these are the same historical forces that have extracted natural resources for hundreds of years, to the detriment of indigenous peoples. “What we are seeing now with the collapse of biodiversity and climate change is the latest stage in the effects of colonialism,” said Paige West, an anthropologist at Columbia University.
It is now widely recognized that there is an urgent need to reverse biodiversity loss not only for food security and a stable climate, but also to reduce the risk of new diseases from wild animals, such as the coronavirus.
Enter 30×30. The goal of protecting at least 30% of the Earth’s land and water, long pushed by conservationists, was taken over by a coalition of countries. It will be part of the diplomatic negotiations to be held in Kunming, China, this fall, under the auspices of the United Nations. Convention on biodiversity. The United States is the only country other than the Vatican that has not joined the convention, although President Biden has ordered a plan to protect 30% of American waters and lands.
Indigenous communities are not recognized as parties to the international agreement. They can come as observers to the talks, but cannot vote on the outcome. Practically however, success is impossible without their support.
They already protect much of the world’s land and water, as pointed out by David Cooper, deputy executive secretary of the United Nations biodiversity agency. “People live in these places,” he said. “They must be engaged and their rights respected.”
A coalition of indigenous groups and local communities called for the agreement to protect at least half of the planet. Scientific research supports them, finding that saving a third of the planet is just not enough preserve biodiversity and store enough carbon dioxide that warms the planet to slow global warming.
Create a new type of park
Half a century ago, where boreal forest meets tundra in Canada’s Northwest Territories, Łutsël K’é ‘Dene, one of the region’s indigenous groups, opposed the efforts of the Canada to create a national park in and around its country of origin.
“At that time, the policies of Canada’s national parks were very negative for the way of life of indigenous peoples,” said Steven Nitah, a former tribal chief. “They used to make national parks – fortress parks, I call it – and they kick people out.”
But in the 1990s, the Łutsël K’é ‘Dene faced a new threat: diamonds were found nearby. They feared their land would be destroyed by mining companies. So they went back to the Canadian government to reconsider the idea of a national park – a park that enshrined their rights to manage the land, to hunt and to fish.
“To protect this heart of our homeland from industrial activity, this is what we have used,” said Mr. Nitah, who has been his people’s main negotiator with the Canadian government.
The park has opened in 2019. Her name, Thaidene Nëné, means “Land of the Ancestors”.
Collaboration between conservationists, Indigenous nations and governments is essential to protect biodiversity, Based on research.
Without local support, the creation of protected areas may be unnecessary. They often fail to conserve animals and plants, thus becoming what is called “paper parks. “
Living from nature
Researchers have found that protecting biodiversity often works best when local communities have an interest.
In the islands of Papua New Guinea, for example, where fish is a staple, stocks have declined in recent decades. The fishermen ventured further from shore and spent more time at sea, but returned with smaller catches. So they teamed up with local and international non-profit groups to try something new. They changed their nets to allow the small fish to escape. They have reduced their use of a poison that brings fish to the surface. More importantly, they have completely closed some waters to fishing.
Meksen Darius, the leader of one of the clans using the measures, said people were open to the idea as they hoped it would improve their livelihoods.
It made.
“The volume, the types of species of fish and other marine species, they have multiplied,” said Mr. Darius, a retired lawyer.
Recent research from around the world shows that marine protected areas increase fish stocks, ultimately enable fishing communities to catch no more fish on the edges of the reserves.
For Iliana Monterroso, an environmental specialist at the International Forestry Research Center in Lima, Peru, what matters is that people who live in areas with high biodiversity have the right to manage those areas. She cited the example of the Mayan Biosphere Reserve, a two million hectare territory in Guatemala, where local communities have managed the forest for 30 years.
Under temporary contracts with the national government, they began harvesting limited amounts of timber and allspice, selling ornamental palms, and running tourism agencies. They had an investment to protect. “The forest has become the source of livelihood,” said Dr Monterroso. “They were able to achieve tangible benefits.”
Jaguars, spider monkeys and 535 species of butterflies thrive here. The same goes for the white-lipped peccary, a shy pig that tends to quickly disappear when there is pressure to hunt. Community-managed forests have fewer forest fires and the rate of deforestation is almost zero, researchers say.
Erwin Maas is also one of the hundreds of Guatemalans who live there. He and his neighbors run a community business in the village of Uaxactún. Mahogany is plentiful, but they can only take too much of it. Often it’s one or two trees per hectare per year, Maas said. The seed-producing trees are left alone.
“Our goal is to keep ourselves with a small amount and always take care of the forest,” he said.
