Their London pub has been reduced to rubble. They fought to bring him back.

LONDON – “Your local pub is a lot like your favorite pair of shoes or jeans, something you just take for granted,” said Rob Cope, sitting outside the Carlton Tavern in north London on Monday.

With the glow of the afternoon sun softening the bite of the cold April air, he looked at the brick facade of the building and explained, “You don’t really understand he’s here until you see him. ‘he’s gone.

The Carlton Tavern has joined thousands of other ads Monday when reopening with outdoor spaces as lockdown restrictions in England eased after months of closures. But its story still stood out in this shared national moment, because its closure was not counted in months but in years.

Its story began when the developers demolished it.

Six years ago, people looked in dismay at the Carlton Tavern, built in the 1920s and nestled against a park on the edge of the affluent Maida Vale neighborhood, has been reduced to rubble. The building’s foreign owners had circumvented local laws and abruptly demolished it to make way for luxury apartments.