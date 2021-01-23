Their hope for a better future inspires us all

NEW YORK, January 23 (IPS) – Looking back on 2020, we all bear the scars of a devastating year; not as much as girls and boys around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted and continues to disrupt the education of more than 1.6 billion children and youth around the world. It has also worsened socio-economic inequalities and increased insecurities around the world, further affecting the lives of girls and boys all over the world. Persistent and protracted conflicts, forced displacement and the deepening climate crisis were no less lenient.

Yasmine Sherif

2020 has been, in short, a brutal year for the world’s children and youth – especially for the 75 million children and young people whose education had already been disrupted by emergencies and protracted crises, and who are now doubly hit by COVID-19 – and the impacts continue to this day. It is essential that we take a moment to reflect and mark the International Day of Education on January 24, 2021. It is exactly now that we must strengthen our commitment to education as a crucial tool for charting a course. way for all the children of the world. and their future, as I was once again hammered out during my recent trips to Burkina Faso and Lebanon – both reeling from multiple crises.

Conflict and insecurity have driven a million people from their homes in Burkina Faso in recent years. Educational institutions were targeted, teachers and students were attacked, and school closures due to attacks doubled from 2017 to 2019, disrupting the education of more than 400,000 children.

Teachers and students in Kaya, the fifth largest city in Burkina Faso, where many displaced families have fled insecurity and violence, showed me their tragic and difficult reality last week. Schools were sorely lacking in infrastructure to house students, teaching materials were lacking and water and sanitation were non-existent. Some classrooms have tripled in size, now accommodating more than a hundred students each.

In addition, the pandemic resulted in the closure of all schools for several months in 2020. Currently, there are more than 2.6 million children out of school and in the six worst-affected regions of Burkina Faso, the rate of d Primary completion is only 29%.

Yet even in these ill-equipped and overcrowded schools, hope and positivity have not been extinguished and are kept alive by teachers, workers and the overwhelming enthusiasm of the students themselves. Rodrigue Sawodogo, a nine-year-old boy displaced by the conflict, told me: “I would like to become a police officer to save my country, because I want everyone to live in peace.”

The crisis in Burkina Faso and throughout the central Sahel region is among the fastest in the world. We can either watch and do nothing at all to give children like Rodrigue a chance to make their dreams come true, or we can actually act now, investing in children and teens to empower them to reach their full potential. and become a positive change. agents for their communities.

Education Cannot Wait – the global fund dedicated to education in emergencies and protracted crises – in partnership with the government of Burkina Faso, UNICEF and Children of the World, has launched a multi-year program that aims to provide education for 800,000 children and adolescents in regions of the country affected by the crisis. ECW is providing an initial amount of $ 11.1 million for three years of seed funding. But it’s not enough. We call on public and private donors to raise an additional $ 48 million to reach every vulnerable child.

A few weeks before my visit to Burkina Faso, I also traveled to Lebanon in December 2020 to take stock of the educational crises facing the country and to advocate at the global level for more funds to facilitate access to education. education for all. Lebanon hosts the highest proportion of refugees per capita of the local population in the world. Since 1948, it has been home to a large community of Palestinian refugees, while more than one million Syrians have crossed the border since 2011.

Worsened economic, health and political crises put more than one million children and young people at risk in Lebanon. According to ECW 2019 annual results report, more than 630,000 Syrian children and 447,400 vulnerable Lebanese children faced difficulties in accessing education.

The banking system has collapsed and more than half of the country lives in poverty, according to a 2019 report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia. And that was before COVID-19 deepened the economic recession and before the port of Beirut was destroyed by a catastrophic explosion in August, killing 200 people, leaving 300,000 homeless and damaging 140 schools. Less than a month after the explosion, ECW approved a $ 1.5 million emergency fund to quickly rehabilitate 40 schools and help 30,000 girls and boys resume learning.

During this latest mission, ECW worked alongside the Lebanese government, local NGOs and United Nations partners to establish multi-year resilience programs in Lebanon. These aim to bridge the gap between short-term humanitarian responses and longer-term development interventions. A similar multi-year resilience program for the education sector is about to be launched for Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Education is a development sector and requires sustained investment to prevent millions of girls from early marriage, premature childbirth, and boys from joining armed terrorist groups.

To do this, Education Cannot Wait needs the necessary funds to fully fund these multi-year programs. We urgently appeal to public and private sector donors to help close the funding gap to provide inclusive and quality education for displaced children, refugee children and vulnerable host communities.

Our past does not define our future. The violence, insecurities and crises that defined 2020 will only inspire us to do more, act faster, and build a stronger and more resilient base. On this International Education Day, we hope you can take a moment to reflect on the impact of education on your life. Are you ready to share your privilege with others less fortunate?

We encourage you to think about the millions of children in multiple crises and how we all share the responsibility to help. We have all been affected by the pandemic. We share a common humanity and a common human experience. Let us serve the most vulnerable – children and youth affected by crisis – and be there for them when they need us most. May our moral choices translate into financial support. Let’s make Sustainable Development Goal 4 a reality for all those most left behind.

The author is director, Education can’t wait

