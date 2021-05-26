The worst Covid hotspot in North America is now Manitoba, Canada.
The coronavirus is now spreading faster in Manitoba than in any other province or state in Canada, the United States or Mexico, with Indigenous peoples and people of color being disproportionately affected.
Figures released Wednesday show that over the past two weeks, the Prairie province in central Canada has reported an average of 35 new cases per day per 100,000 population. Canada as a whole has an average of about 10 per day per 100,000; the United States, 7 per 100,000; and Mexico, 2 per 100,000. The other highest states or provinces are Alberta at 16 and Colorado at 15.
Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health manager for the Manitoba First Nations Pandemic Coordination Team, told reporters on Wednesday that from early this month to May 19, Indigenous people and other non-white people accounted for 61% of cases in Manitoba, even though they represent 37% of the province’s population.
People of South Asian descent are disproportionately most affected, with a rate of 146 per 1,000 people, or 13 times the rate among whites.
The surge in the number of Covid-19 cases has overwhelmed intensive care units in Manitoba hospitals, forcing some patients to be airlifted to other provinces. Eighteen patients were airlifted to neighboring Ontario, including some to Ottawa, about 1,000 miles away. Saskatchewan, the province to the west, was due to receive a patient evacuated from Manitoba on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a group of doctors called on the province to follow the lead of Ontario and others by introducing a home ordering and closing non-essential businesses. These measures have allowed other provinces to contain their most recent waves of infections.
Stores in Manitoba have been limited to 10 percent of capacity, and gyms and hair salons have been closed for several weeks. On Tuesday, the premier, Brian Pallister, extended the limits on outdoor gatherings that were put in place for last weekend; they now last until the end of this week.
Mr Pallister hinted on Tuesday that the worsening situation in the province was not caused by too few restrictions, but rather by people failing to comply with restrictions already in place.
“I no longer have much sympathy for people who knowingly and willfully disobey public health orders,” he said.
