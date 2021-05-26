The worst Covid hotspot in North America is now Manitoba, Canada.

The coronavirus is now spreading faster in Manitoba than in any other province or state in Canada, the United States or Mexico, with Indigenous peoples and people of color being disproportionately affected.

Figures released Wednesday show that over the past two weeks, the Prairie province in central Canada has reported an average of 35 new cases per day per 100,000 population. Canada as a whole has an average of about 10 per day per 100,000; the United States, 7 per 100,000; and Mexico, 2 per 100,000. The other highest states or provinces are Alberta at 16 and Colorado at 15.

Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health manager for the Manitoba First Nations Pandemic Coordination Team, told reporters on Wednesday that from early this month to May 19, Indigenous people and other non-white people accounted for 61% of cases in Manitoba, even though they represent 37% of the province’s population.

People of South Asian descent are disproportionately most affected, with a rate of 146 per 1,000 people, or 13 times the rate among whites.