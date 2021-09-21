The world’s two largest economies engage in climate action – Guterres

He praised US President Jose Biden’s announcement that the United States would significantly increase its international climate finance to about $ 11.4 billion per year.

“This increased contribution from the United States will bring developed countries closer to their collective commitment to mobilize $ 100 billion a year in climate finance,” noted the head of the UN, in a statement.

Mr Guterres also welcomes President Xi Jinping’s announcement that China will end all funding for coal-fired power plants abroad and redirect its support towards green and low-carbon energy.

“Accelerating global coal exit is the most important step to keep the 1.5 degree objective of the Paris Agreement at your fingertips, ”he said.

Long road to climate victory

While today’s announcements were welcome, the senior UN official signaled that there was “a long way to go” to organize next month’s UN climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow a success which ensures “a turning point in our collective efforts to face the climate crisis”.

He recalled that, on the basis of the current emission reduction commitments of the Member States, “the world is on a catastrophic path towards 2.7 degrees of heating”.

The Secretary-General called for “decisive action by all countries”, in particular the major industrialized countries of the G20, to “go the extra mile” and effectively contribute to reducing emissions.

“All countries must bring their highest level of ambition to Glasgow if we want to keep the 1.5 degree target of the Paris Agreement within reach, ”he said.