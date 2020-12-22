The world in 2021

NEW YORK, December 22 (IPS) – The year 2020 comes to an end with the world caught in an unprecedented human and economic crisis. The pandemic has infected 75 million people and killed 1.7 million. With the lockdowns, the global economy suffered the worst recession in 75 years, causing the loss of income for millions of people. In such a dark environment, what will the new year bring? If uncertainty is the only certainty, eight points will probably be essential in the coming year:

Isabel Ortiz 1. A gradual but uneven recovery With the deployment of vaccines and public support, high-income countries will be on the road to recovery from the second half of 2021. However, middle-income countries and particularly low-income countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America will see recovery delayed – unless the UN or China provide them with enough COVID19 vaccines and governments increase public support. The sectors most affected – tourism, travel, hospitality, entertainment and labor-intensive activities – will take longer to recover. China was the only country to experience significant economic growth in 2020 and this trend will accelerate in 2021. International trade will rebound, but it will be a more “de-globalized” world, with shrinking global supply chains and more local components.

2. More poverty and inequality in 2021

While a few have taken advantage of the pandemic, such as online stores, remote tools / software, pharmaceuticals and medical services, the majority do not. The International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates that 590 million jobs have been lost during the last semester of 2020. Many social protection measures have been implemented, but insufficient and poverty is increasing in all countries. With forty percent of the world’s population (3.3 billion people) living below the international poverty line of $ 5.5 per day, the World Bank estimates that 150 million more people will fall into extreme poverty by 2021. Greater public support and progressive taxation are needed to correct these trends. However, so far large companies benefited the most from the trillions of dollars in financial aid and relief programs from COVID19, contributing to growing inequalities. Poverty and inequality will lead to no more protests in 2021.

3. No more public health, but unnecessary austerity cuts

One positive aspect of the pandemic is that the world has recognized the need for public health systems – typically overburdened, underfunded and understaffed after a decade of austerity (2010-20). As public health spending will continue to rise, many are concerned about the threat of austerity cuts. The unanticipated costs of the pandemic have resulted in unprecedented debt levels and budget deficits, and governments may resort to austerity cuts and public service reforms, instead of alternatives to increase budgets such as wealth taxation, the fight against tax evasion and illicit financial flows. Governments that choose austerity in 2021 should expect protests and social unrest, given the negative social impacts.

4. Digitization and changes in the world of work

The pandemic has accelerated technological change in the workplace. More telecommuting and less office time will prevent women from having to choose between work and family and will involve fathers more in household chores. Studies suggest that 47 percent of US businesses will let their employees work from home full time after the pandemic. On the other hand, essential workers such as health workers, cleaning staff, delivery drivers or retail workers, will have more bargaining power in 2021, can lobby for better terms. of work.

5. Clearing the world disorderUS President-elect Biden renew multilateralism, the Treaty of Paris and other international agreements, the defense of human rights and the interests of Pax Americana. The United Nations will continue to struggle given the low funding. Four years of Trumpism and fake news have left their mark on the world, and despite democratic attempts to improve world order, 2021 will not yet see a reversal of the trend towards authoritarian nationalist governments – for this, extra efforts will be needed to combat polarization, inequality and disinformation. Jihadism will continue to increase in Africa and South Asia.

6. An opportunity on climate change

The world would need to reproduce the emission reductions seen in 2020 over the next decade to curb global warming at 1.5 degrees at the end of the century. however, low oil price could delay investment in alternative energy sources in 2021, even though these will replace fossil fuels in much of the world in the medium term.

7. The risk of a new financial crisis will remain high in 2021

With the stagnation of industry and services, investments went to the under-regulated financial sector, where larger profits were to be derived from speculation. Stock markets will remain volatile but likely dynamic, out of touch with the real economy. However, the increase in bankruptcies means that banking risks will increase significantly in 2021.

8. New Roaring Twenties

After a year of closings, people will want to make up for lost time and rush to parties, dinners, festivals, shows, sports and travel as soon as possible. The year 2021 could well blossom into a new summer of love, a creative existential era – Carpe Diem!

The debate on how to get out of the current crisis will continue throughout the year. This is an unprecedented crisis that may yet have new corners, and governments are learning by doing. Overall, there are two options. One is the restoration of neoliberal policies, austerity and minimal public services that erode well-being, with limited taxation for the rich, which will lead to more inequality and social unrest. The other is a more democratic and socially progressive road, where public policies are useful to citizens, including equitable economic policies that create jobs with social protection, financed by progressive taxation, the elimination of tax evasion and illicit financial flows. The coronavirus crisis could be turned into an opportunity to make the world a better and fairer place for all in 2021.

Isabel Ortiz, Director of the Global Social Justice Program at the Policy Dialogue Initiative at Columbia University, was Director of the International Labor Organization and UNICEF, and a senior official of the United Nations and the Asian Bank of development.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram