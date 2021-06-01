The World Health Organization clears the Sinovac vaccine for emergency use.
World Health Organization clears Covid-19 vaccine made by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac for emergency use, paving the way for its inclusion in Covax, the global spray initiative that low-income countries rely on for the vaccine.
The decision was announced on Tuesday, about a month after the agency allowed another chinese vaccine, manufactured by Sinopharm, for emergency use.
There is an urgent need for vaccines in countries and regions where the virus is on the rise, such as India, and in most South East Asia and South America. Adding another vaccine to the distribution calculation could help meet this demand.
Covax’s struggles are one factor among many in the widening gap in immunization coverage between the rich and the poor of the world. Covax was underfunded and behind schedule even before suffering its biggest blow this spring when India, facing a devastating coronavirus crisis, halted vaccine exports.
And the world is far from having the 11 billion doses that are needed to immunize 70 percent of the world’s population, the rough threshold needed for herd immunity, researchers at Duke University say. While global production is difficult to measure, analysis firm Airfinity estimated in mid-May that the world had so far produced around 1.7 billion doses.
Sinovac’s vaccine, called CoronaVac, was developed using inactivated viruses, a technique that has been in use for over a century.
Clinical trials of CoronaVac in Brazil and Turkey gave very different results, but both showed the vaccine to protect against Covid-19.
The vaccine has already approved for use in 29 countries, including China, Brazil and Mexico, depending on the Our world in data project at the University of Oxford.
CoronaVac is given in two doses over two to four weeks and is easier to store than those from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which must be stored frozen for long-term storage.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference on Tuesday that the CoronaVac’s ease of storage made it very useful for “low-resource settings” that need it the most.
So far a overwhelming share of vaccine doses have been to rich countries, and many of them are returning to approximation of normal life while the virus devastate less prosperous nations.
“The world is in desperate need of several Covid-19 vaccines to address the enormous inequity of access across the world,” said Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Deputy Director-General for Access to Health Products , in a press release.
From Tuesday, in addition to the two Chinese vaccines, the WHO has also cleared vaccines created by Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.
At Tuesday’s press conference, Dr Tedros and officials from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group and the World Trade Organization discussed a new push to secure $ 50 billion step up the manufacture and distribution of coronavirus vaccines and other medical supplies and treatments in the poorest countries.
“An increasingly two-speed pandemic is causing a two-speed economic recovery, with negative consequences for all countries,” said Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF. “Our data shows that in the short term, immunizing the world is the most effective way to increase global production. In other words, immunization policy is economic policy.
