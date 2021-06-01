The World Health Organization clears the Sinovac vaccine for emergency use.

World Health Organization clears Covid-19 vaccine made by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac for emergency use, paving the way for its inclusion in Covax, the global spray initiative that low-income countries rely on for the vaccine.

The decision was announced on Tuesday, about a month after the agency allowed another chinese vaccine, manufactured by Sinopharm, for emergency use.

There is an urgent need for vaccines in countries and regions where the virus is on the rise, such as India, and in most South East Asia and South America. Adding another vaccine to the distribution calculation could help meet this demand.

Covax’s struggles are one factor among many in the widening gap in immunization coverage between the rich and the poor of the world. Covax was underfunded and behind schedule even before suffering its biggest blow this spring when India, facing a devastating coronavirus crisis, halted vaccine exports.