The world has a long, difficult climb to net zero, reports show

The rulers of the world are gathering in glasgow to try to tighten their emission reduction commitments with a view to achieving net zero emissions by 2050. The essential science that will guide their discussions comes from three major documents.

The first – the 6th evaluation of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published on August 9 – expresses greater scientific certainty than previous reports that human activity is responsible for global warming. “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, the oceans and the land,” he says.

Several key findings support this claim. In 2019, atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations were higher than at any time for at least two million years, and methane (CH4) concentrations higher than at any time in the 800,000 last years.

These concentrations “far exceed … the multi-millennial natural changes between ice ages and interglacials over at least the past 800,000 years,” the report said.

The observed increases in these greenhouse gas concentrations are particularly marked after 1750, which marks the start of the industrial revolution in Europe. Atmospheric CO2 has increased by 47% since then, reaching 410 parts per million. Methane concentrations (1,866 parts per billion) increased 156% over the same period. The IPCC believes that this establishes without a doubt that the concentrations of greenhouse gases are unequivocally caused by human activities.

More recent weather data also supports the claim that humanity is responsible for global warming. Each of the past four decades has been successively warmer than all the decades before it since 1850, according to the IPCC. The global surface temperature was on average 1.09 degrees Celsius (1.96 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer over the past decade compared to the second half of the 19th century.

Governments are underfunding the clean energy revolution, providing a third of the money they would need to spend to achieve a net zero scenario [John Psaropoulos/Al Jazeera]

Rising sea levels are also an indicator of warming. Global average sea level rose by 20 cm (7.9 inches) between 1901 and 2018, according to the IPCC report. It is “virtually certain” that human-made CO2 emissions are the main driver of the current global acidification of the ocean surface.

What will happen if leaders fail to make and implement commitments? The IPCC has modeled five emission scenarios.

If the world emulates the European Union’s commitment to halve emissions by 2030 and eliminate them completely by 2050, possibly removing CO2 from the atmosphere afterwards, global average temperatures d ‘by 2100 will be about 1.4 ° C (2.5 ° F) higher than in 1850 – barely higher than today.

If emissions remain at today’s levels, the global average temperature by 2100 will be closer to 2C (3.6F) higher than in 1850.

An intermediate model suggests a continuous but not precipitous change in emissions, leading to an increase in global average temperature of 2.7 ° C (4.86 ° F) by 2100.

In the two highest models, if emissions roughly double from today, global average temperatures by 2100 will increase from 3.6 ° C (6.48 ° F) to 5, 7 ° C (10.26 ° F).

So what is the probability that the world will follow a policy aimed at achieving net zero emissions by 2050?

Fragile wetlands are particularly vulnerable to coastal flooding due to rising sea levels [John Psaropoulos/Al Jazeera]

“The low emissions revolution”

In his last Global Energy Outlook 2021, the second crucial document, the International Energy Agency (IEA) sees no path to net zero emissions by 2050 under the policies announced around the world, let alone under current actions companies to achieve these policy goals.

Instead, it predicts an increase in emissions from 31.5 gigatonnes of CO2 in 2020 to 36 Gt by 2030. Indeed, although coal use is expected to decline globally, both oil and gas are expected to decline globally. gases increase their share.

In its assessment of the oil industry this year, for example, the IEA predicts that oil consumption will rebound from the COVID-19 crisis within two years and reach 104.1 million barrels per day by 2026. , an increase of 4.4 Mb / d compared to 2019..

This rebound scenario is already underway. Global emissions have increased so much this year that two-thirds of the emission reductions achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 have been eliminated.

“A low emissions revolution is long overdue,” says the IEA.

This revolution is not yet here. Governments are underfunding the clean energy revolution, providing a third of the money they would need to spend to achieve a net zero scenario, according to the IEA.

The coal-fired power station in Ptolemaida in northern Greece, once considered one of the 30 dirtiest in Europe, is set to be closed by 2023 [John Psaropoulos/Al Jazeera]

Under current or planned infrastructure changes, called declared policy scenarios, almost all of the growth in energy demand by 2050 is met by low-emission sources, “but that leaves emissions annuals at current levels, ”the report says, as progress is insufficient. carried out in other sectors such as construction and transport.

“As a result, global average temperatures continue to rise when they reached 2.6 ° C above pre-industrial levels in 2100.”

Governments and the private sector must double their investment and funding in clean energy over the next decade to meet their commitments, which constitute the most virtuous policy scenario announced.

“The successful pursuit of all announced commitments means that global energy-related CO2 emissions fall by 40% in the period to 2050… the report says.

Even that is not enough, however. In May of this year, the IEA released the first comprehensive study on what the world should do to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, a target the IPCC deems absolutely necessary to keep global warming below 1. 5 ° C.

Record level of renewable energies

The third document is Net zero by 2050: A roadmap for the global energy sector. The required scenario described includes the immediate cessation of all investments in fossil energy projects, the cessation of all sales of internal combustion engine cars by 2035 and the achievement of zero emissions in the sector. electricity by 2040.

The electricity sector is responsible for almost three quarters of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, so the latter is a key commitment. To achieve this, however, the world would need to install four times last year’s record level of renewable energy production capacity each year. This, according to the IEA, “is equivalent to installing the current largest solar park in the world just about every day.”

Global energy investment is expected to reach $ 5,000 billion per year by 2030.

Even after all this, the IEA says current technologies are only adequate to meet growing energy needs and emission reduction targets by 2030. New technologies need to be developed to cover about half of the reductions in energy. emissions after 2030.

Clearly, the world is not yet on track to meet the net zero criteria by 2050, but the scientific and economic research available to policymakers at COP26 in Glasgow is now more important than never – just like political pressure.

The Mesohora hydroelectric dam in the Acheloos valley in central Greece is a controversial electricity project due to its potential impacts on the environment [John Psaropoulos/Al Jazeera]